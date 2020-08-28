Boris maybe try to push 'back to the office' but big companies have their own commercial decisions to make

Big companies face a dilemma more than small companies. With a few people a few changes to working practices and your off, plus some can work from home or a rota. May not be easy but is not too hard to organise.
However, the cost of say changing your 5000 person shiny Canary Wharf HQ to be covid safe is in the millions. Plus capacity will reduce by 30-50% anyway - so working from home for many will continue whatever the Government or the bosses want.
Then if covid recedes you have to undo many of the changes again to get capacity back up.
Why bother? You are paying the rent anyway and demanding reductions from the landlords. Just sit it out another 4 months, see if covid goes away. The Bank/Accountant/Agency etc has survived this long, maybe even thrived. If the virus does disappear then great , everybody back in 2021.
If it does not, then oh dear, time to tell the landlord the end of the world is nigh and we are not paying our rent (the landlords go bust with this plan, so rent is never paid in full, the banks foreclose and have to negotiate fractional rates to get the money back on their debt). We wont be needing large offices for a while in that scenario.
So I can't agree with the Government push on this, it makes so little sense for large companies to push for return to work. It is happening a little anyway. France and Germany where they have pushed this have seen a big increase in infections - maybe the conservative british management has got it right?
4 comments:
So having failed initially to understand what impact the lockdown would have on the economy, the government is now trying to undo what it brought into effect before it runs out of money to spunk away.
Problem is they did such a good job (with the media as obedient lackeys) in scaring people that they don't want to go back to work having found out you don't need to sit in car/train/bus for hours each day just to buy overpriced sandwiches/coffee near the office.
Does anyone have an authoritative handle on the Employers' Liability aspects of all this?
will firms get sued to hell if they start office-working again and somebody gets infected therein?
... or on the way to work?? (when I was a wage-slave the widow's payout from the firm was much higher if I died on the commute ... and if I died in a helo accident on the way to a North Sea platform, well, the skies would have been raining £££...)
I was once booked on a helo flight to a North Sea platform. Then the firm got cold feet - best not to wipe out several academics from the same department, eh?
This is what happens when you needlessly crater the economy without having an exit plan. We have leaders who are utterly negligent and agitators who are all too happy to cheer them on, unfortunately including most of our media.
People aren't going back to offices, ever. It has been proven now that working from home, well, works. Nobody is going to miss their kids getting up and going to bed and hand over five grand to cram themselves onto a shitty commuter train, just to save Pret A Manger and its taxpayer-subsidised jobs.
What's happened is, we've had 15 years of progress shoehorned into a few months. The sooner the government realises this, the sooner it can start to properly plan for the economic transformation that has already happened and continues to unfold.
Like a resident in an old folks' home, the high street was circling the drain already; Covid just pulled the chain. The move from the suburbs to the city only really started in the mid-90s. It has been a blip.
I really fear for the country. The Tories are going to lose shedloads of votes over Covid - not, as the left thinks, because of all the people they've "murdered", but because they have buried the economy for nought.
