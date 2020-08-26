Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Saddam in Kuwait, 30 Years On

This month sees the 30th anniversary of Saddam Hussein's lightning invasion of Kuwait.  You won't find much mention of that in the MSM, but I haven't forgotten ...  and I'm rather hoping the 30-year rule will see a deluge of official material being released and declassified at Xmas.  Because unless that happens, I'm a bit limited in what I can write about it.**  

Back then, it quickly became evident the US under Bush Senior was wholly determined to retake Kuwait, by force if necessary; and that the Brits would pitch in strongly  -  Mrs T, beleagured by the Poll Tax fiasco (Michael Portillo, where are you now?), was still PM and had long been looking to replicate the Falklands Factor.++   

In 1990 I was a reservist.  The rules for mobilisation of reserves in those days were very restrictive (the later conflicts of the 1990s saw them greatly "relaxed", if that's the right word) - it could only be ordered if the UK itself or NATO was under a concrete military threat to its own territory.  However, I was a specialist and the rules had long since been waived for us, on a volunteer basis (I have no idea whether ministers had been informed ...).  And the cause was just.   

Also, at the time I was working for a US oil company(!) who were, *ahem*, entirely supportive of releasing me for a while.  There was an immediate ramping-up of UK crisis plans, which called for the rapid build-up of various normally dormant HQ operations.  Partly this could be achieved by switching regular officers out of their peacetime roles: but it was also handy to have suitably qualified reservists available.  I had the experience - and a high security clearance.  So, back to the Colours I went ...   (TBC)  

ND  
 ____________
** The UK is considerably more paranoid conservative in these matters than the US - tons of juicy stuff has been declassified on their side if you know where to look:  but we're not allowed to confirm it

++ History Corner has another story to tell on that front ...

GridBot said...

Always very interested to hear of your military career Nick!

Look forward to reading instalment two!

Hope you are in good health.

GB.

11:32 am
Anonymous said...

Saddam Hussein.
My part in his downfall.

12:10 pm
Anonymous said...

Drew of Arabia. Oh goody!

12:50 pm
E-K said...

I still chuckle at the story you told me in the pub.

1:11 pm
Anonymous said...

Nick, please continue the tales from your days serving the Colours. It's most enjoable when you invite the readers here to pull up a virtual sandbag and gather around the fire for your story.
TonyB

2:17 pm
Nick Drew said...

Gawd, Kev, which one was that? Did I stray into Classified territory??

3:00 pm

