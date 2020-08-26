Saddam in Kuwait, 30 Years On

Back then, it quickly became evident the US under Bush Senior was wholly determined to retake Kuwait, by force if necessary; and that the Brits would pitch in strongly - Mrs T, beleagured by the Poll Tax fiasco (Michael Portillo, where are you now?), was still PM and had long been looking to replicate the Falklands Factor.++
In 1990 I was a reservist. The rules for mobilisation of reserves in those days were very restrictive (the later conflicts of the 1990s saw them greatly "relaxed", if that's the right word) - it could only be ordered if the UK itself or NATO was under a concrete military threat to its own territory. However, I was a specialist and the rules had long since been waived for us, on a volunteer basis (I have no idea whether ministers had been informed ...). And the cause was just.
Also, at the time I was working for a US oil company(!) who were, *ahem*, entirely supportive of releasing me for a while. There was an immediate ramping-up of UK crisis plans, which called for the rapid build-up of various normally dormant HQ operations. Partly this could be achieved by switching regular officers out of their peacetime roles: but it was also handy to have suitably qualified reservists available. I had the experience - and a high security clearance. So, back to the Colours I went ... (TBC)
ND
____________
** The UK is considerably more
++ History Corner has another story to tell on that front ...
6 comments:
Always very interested to hear of your military career Nick!
Look forward to reading instalment two!
Hope you are in good health.
GB.
Saddam Hussein.
My part in his downfall.
Drew of Arabia. Oh goody!
I still chuckle at the story you told me in the pub.
Nick, please continue the tales from your days serving the Colours. It's most enjoable when you invite the readers here to pull up a virtual sandbag and gather around the fire for your story.
TonyB
Gawd, Kev, which one was that? Did I stray into Classified territory??
Post a comment