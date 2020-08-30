Saddam's Sortie (Part 2): The Iraqi Army of 1990

Armies, it is said, prepare to fight the previous war. Well, the British military in 1990 wasn't exactly primed for WW2 or Korea**, but it was pretty much characterised by its Cold War stance - and not unreasonably so, seeing as the Wall had only come down the year before and the Soviet Union was still intact. No apologies, then, for (almost) all our studies being directed towards the Russian military, which we felt we understood pretty well.
When Saddam made his move on Kuwait 30 years ago, with the UK squarely alongside the USA in plans to send him back home with a size-10 Boot DMS in his arse (and Drew back in the Queen's pay to do his bit), we Russia specialists had quickly to get to grips with two new subjects for rapid study: a new geograhical theatre, and a huge, combat-tested army that frankly we'd never given any real attention to.
Saddam's substantial army had been engaged, more or less non-stop, since he invaded Iran in 1980 (he had form as regards invasions). Wiki has it that the Iraqi army numbered some 200,000 at the outset, and lost "150,000 - 500,000" over eight years of attritional conflict. Whatever the precise facts behind these arm-waving numbers, by the time of his Kuwait adventure Saddam had at last half a million men in arms, very many of them with combat experience and not a few with genuine, local, hard-bitten war-fighting expertise - a pedigree not to be dismissed out of hand.
So what did we know about them in August 1990? Clutching at straws, we knew they had some fairly strong British Army organisational antecedents and traditions (directly so, up until their revolution of 1958); and that they were largely equipped with Russian kit. So maybe they used, errrr, a combination of the British and Soviet military doctrines in which we already considered ourselves well versed?
Yup, clutching at straws. There was nothing for it but to knuckle down to some serious study of the Iraqi Army in the salient period 1980-1990.
And we quickly discovered that, whatever were the inputs from more prominent modern armies (happily, Russian doctrine well to the fore), there were a number of Iraqi specifics to be learned about. Under the intense Darwinian pressures of that formative preceding decade of life-and-death conflict with Iran, the Iraqi army had come up with some genuinely interesting military innovations ... (TBC)
** Mrs T, of course, was dead keen to re-fight the Falklands war
2 comments:
A chap I met commanded an RN minesweeper in the Gulf.
"Why?"
"Because the Yanks had effectively no minesweeping capacity."
Astonishingly I gather that they still have effectively none. So a handful of Chinese minelaying subs could imprison almost the whole USN in its ports.
Sometimes you really should be equipped to fight the last war.
"Under the intense Darwinian pressures of that formative preceding decade of life-and-death conflict with Iran, the Iraqi army had come up with some genuinely interesting military innovations"
Don't remember them sending human waves of poorly-trained and ill-equipped young soldiers across minefields to storm fortifications.. Oh wait, that was the Somme.
