Friday Fun - Covid Conspiracy plans

If there is one thing that has kept me going over the past few months it is the endless litany of more and more outrageous conspiracy stories about Covid-19.
In many ways Covid is THE perfect conspiracy platform. After all, China really did do a massive job covering up how it started (and then started in its national newspapers claiming it was from a USA lab - classic maskirovka). And the virus is scary, out of control and affecting the whole world.
But, the anti-mask fanatics, the lunatics who claim it is all a hoax, the anti-vaxxers, the people who call it a plandemic and also those who claim Bill Gates wants to kill us all.
It is amazing, a rich and deep seem on human "intelligence" and nonsense. And really entertaining, I mean check this one out for example:
"Recently, Chandra Wickramasinghe, known for his work in astronomy and astrobiology, spread the idea that the virus was living on a comet and a piece of that space rock may have fallen to Earth during a brief fireball event over China in October 2019. He further implied that comets carrying viruses may have caused outbreaks in the past as well."
Anyway, they are funny is even they help to further the idea that much of humanity is made up of nut-jobs. So what is your favourite one for the comments? Or indeed, which to you actually believe?
I believe it is not absurd to wonder whether the virus escaped from a lab in Wuhan.
On the other hand I believe you'd have to be bonkers to believe that it is a bioweapon - who the hell would design a bioweapon that picks on old, ill men?
(Though in answer to my own question - an American ultra-feminist conspiracy? You read it here first.)
" who the hell would design a bioweapon that picks on old, ill men?"
My company's resident conspiracy theorist believes the virus was released (or at least, not dealt with effectively) as a way for Western governments to avoid having so many state pension-eligible old people knocking around.
Engineered or not, there seem to be an awful lot opportunist factions taking advantage to further their own agendas.
Here's another - quite inventive ...
https://twitter.com/KRTN_Will/status/1304068903941943296
