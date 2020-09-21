Watch the markets - 2020

We all know that September is the time for big market crashes.
1929, 1987, 2008 - All the doom was in September and October.
This year to date, despite the huge Covid-19 crisis, the markets have been quite resilient, down around 15-20% despite the GDP also being down at that level in a historic reset.
This has been explained all year by those in the know as due to the the free money printing of the Fed and other central banks, plus the low interest rates meaning stocks with dividends have still proved popular.
However, today has been a big hit in the markets, the FTSE is down 3.6% today alone. It could be the start of a long week or a re-bound tomorrow.
With the Covid situation across Europe moving from good to bad though, the idea of a V-Shape recovery and the markets seeing through the downturn maybe over. Instead this could be a rocky time indeed and the start of the deep recession long-predicted.
I guess we will know soon enough.
It will all (Chynese Virus, Market support, etc) be over by November 4.
After all, the only time to buy is when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own.
A big hit? Maybe I'm still lost in the noise. Has the St Leger been run?
