And The Winner Is ...

By my reckoning, the odd change in decimal is £0.6708 (13 x 12 + 5 = 161 pennies, x 100/240); so in guineas, 1,583.6708 / (1+(1/20)) = 1,508.26 guineas
So the winner is Sobers, with his very realistic stab. A free lifetime subscription to C@W for that person - plus the first pint on me next time Blog Drinks are permitted.
Incidentally, if a little schoolboy humour is allowed while we are in robust retro mood - you gotta admire the QC who told the court this week that the idea children can safely opt for puberty-blocking drugs is "a fairy tale" ...
Out of interest, what was the source of your information because I couldn't find anything by googling it?
it's not online. (I have access to docs that others don't.)
Remarkable value for money. HMS Hood cost £6 million in 1919; HMS Queen Elizabeth is about 3 billion, so 500 times as much (or the money to pay for a capital ship has shrunk in value by 500 times.) So the £1583 charged to the Egyptian government is about £800,000 in devalued 2020 Great British Pounds.
I demand a recount!
DJK: a very useful comparison
how about trying cost of Bristol Fighter vs cost of F-35 ...!?
Woo hoo! I feel the prize follows in well worn footsteps, I am renowned for winning bottles of wine at raffles, the irony being I'm teetotal........
