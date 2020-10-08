Thursday, 8 October 2020

And The Winner Is ...

And so to our Colonialist Capitalist Quiz.  The amount charged by the RAF to the Egyptian government for the 3rd aerial survey in 1922 was £1,583 13s 5d.  

By my reckoning, the odd change in decimal is £0.6708  (13 x 12 + 5 = 161 pennies, x 100/240); so in guineas, 1,583.6708 / (1+(1/20))  =  1,508.26 guineas

So the winner is Sobers, with his very realistic stab.  A free lifetime subscription to C@W for that person - plus the first pint on me next time Blog Drinks are permitted.

*   *   *   *   *

Incidentally, if a little schoolboy humour is allowed while we are in robust retro mood  - you gotta admire the QC who told the court this week that the idea children can safely opt for puberty-blocking drugs is "a fairy tale" ...

ND
John in Cheshire said...

Out of interest, what was the source of your information because I couldn't find anything by googling it?

9:44 am
Nick Drew said...

it's not online. (I have access to docs that others don't.)

10:14 am
DJK said...

Remarkable value for money. HMS Hood cost £6 million in 1919; HMS Queen Elizabeth is about 3 billion, so 500 times as much (or the money to pay for a capital ship has shrunk in value by 500 times.) So the £1583 charged to the Egyptian government is about £800,000 in devalued 2020 Great British Pounds.

10:45 am
Michael said...

I demand a recount!

11:01 am
Nick Drew said...

DJK: a very useful comparison

how about trying cost of Bristol Fighter vs cost of F-35 ...!?

11:07 am
Sobers said...

Woo hoo! I feel the prize follows in well worn footsteps, I am renowned for winning bottles of wine at raffles, the irony being I'm teetotal........

11:07 am

