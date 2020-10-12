Can BA (or other airlines) survive in 2021?

I noticed over the weekend that IAG has no replaced its long-standing CEO, Willie Walsh and now also replaced the CEO of main subsidiary British Airways.
Lots of commentary notes that the huge dispute with staff over the 13,000 job losses was hte root cause of the changes. I recall from day slong gone that Rod Eddington lost his job for the same reasons in the last decade and then Wille Wlash himself was booted upstairs because of staff disputes. Basically, fighting the unions at BA is the main job of any CEO. The company is stuck with a huge historic Union base in a way that competitors like Easyjet and Ryanair are not. It has always made BA a hardship to manage.
However, the current effect of covid-19 is having a massive impact. IAG has raised extra finances (€2.7 billion) to help them through the crisis, but the plans for next year are to have flying capacity at 70% of 2019 levels. That feels very optimisitc, with the pandemic accelerating across Europe, India and the US, international travel is going to remain limited well into next year. Plenty of people will have a fear of flying too caused by the pandemic.
Overall, I would be surprised if they got to 70% by the end of next year, after some vaccines have begun to be rolled out. To make it that far is going to need some epic cost cutting to really slim the airlines down, I can only see many airlines really surviving if Governments' steps in to help with the blalance sheets.
Why not prop up zombie airlines as well? Sunak's magic money tree seems to have no limits to the bounteous fruit it produces.
"That feels very optimisitc, with the pandemic accelerating across Europe, India and the US"
There's no acceleration. Look at the figures for deaths in the UK and US. Nowhere near, not even close, not even the same order of magnitude as what they were in April. The numbers are going up because people are being tested much more. Many people (eg students) are forced to be tested. And many have to be tested regularly, every two weeks or even more often.
What's killing airlines, commercial landlords (and therefore pension funds), hotels, pubs, restaurants, the National Trust, charities, country parishes and many thousands of small businesses is not the virus, but the government's response to it. Surely this blog is intelligent enough to see that?
I've heard that only about 300 people in the UK under 60 have died of Covid since the whole thing began -- even using the 'death rates' that include people who die of heart attacks etc who test positive for Covid. Can someone verify that?
-EC
anyone know what the French rescue deal is for Air France? I have heard they must undertake to reduce radically internal flights (to allow rail / SNCF to regain market share)
obviously Air France says the EUR 10 billion stumped up by France + Neth is not enough ...
It's a casedemic, not a pandemic.
As I said from the outset.
Many more have CV-19 than was realised at the beginning of the year. The disease (though serious enough) is not nearly as lethal as first thought.
This was obvious when the top Hollywood star Tom Hanks got it and didn't die - meaning it was already established in that social tier. And how many top stars do we know who have had it and died ? None. We know of a couple of obscure Z listers and the hubby of one UK B lister (who is still alive - Derek Draper.)
So the obsession has now moved from death rate to infection rate. A total con trick.
This is because our governments can't be seen to blink first. You get New Zealand able to get infections down to zero but that is a very unique country and no-one is reporting on the devastating economic impact of their international self isolation.
So the airlines are going to go bust.
Huge swathes of the western economies are going to go bust.
Many many young people are now going to die and be forced to live shit lives.
And no-one is even reporting on the consequences on public health of China positioning into leading world super power.
"The company is stuck with a huge historic Union base": only because its managers are not businessmen. Any businessman would grab the Covid crisis as the perfect opportunity for a bit of union-busting.
dearieme.
Royal Mail have the same problem for the same reason s.
Xmas 2019 87% of mail workers balloted, voted to strike. A nationwide Xmas strike breaks RM.
the threat alone pushed the profitable business parcels accounts to other carriers. The strike was only halted by legal action by the chairman of Royal Mail, which succeeded on a very thin technicality. That some shop stewards had tweeted out themselves, filing a vote for strike action.
RM, CWU union have well dodgy form on strikes. But the 2029 was a genuine response to a management caught between the urgency of making cuts to remain competitive and a workforce with nothing left to lose by strike. If the company goes bust, so what? As the good jobs will be lost anyway if the strike fails.
Much as with BA Before the Union could ballot again, the despised chairman, and his golden hello, good morning, good afternoon, good evening, goodbye deals, was gone. Jumping before booted.
87% is a shocking indictment of his foolishness. The average RM ballot to strike, succeeds on half that.
It’s a tough old job being chairman. Covid has made RM busier than ever. But the covid rules and such have disproportionately effected RM more than their more casual competitors.
Time has been bought. As with BA the real new world and new normal, will be visible next year.
