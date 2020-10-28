Greta T may not "vont to be alone", but ...

Notwithstanding her much trailed return to being an ordinary school student, Greta seems still to pout in public quite a bit. Must be very tempting, I guess. She may not vont to be alone.So what plans do her NGO handlers have for further exploiting her enormously successful global brand?
I'm rather repeating myself here, having written about the shift in climate-change response several times, and can't stress enough how the whole thing has now gone 100% mainstream, as of mid 2019. The NGOs did their job too well ! As such, they risk being completely swept aside by Big Business / Big Banking, as it swings into full action mode. Yes, we really get it, we're really doing it - now just piss off! (We don't take advice from people in sandals.)
They never really knew how business worked, and they don't know how to intervene in a genuinely purposeful business dynamic such as is happening everywhere now, except as spectators and way-behind-the-curve cheerleaders. They'd be gobsmacked if they saw the detail of what the heavy-duty, truly purposeful reengineering of whole, real, steel-&-concrete sectors of industry actually involves. (I'm working on a hydrogen project right now - it's mind-boggling in its ambition.) They have nothing to contribute!
It'd be like a 1930's refugee, fetched up in America, who'd been writing to her congressman for a couple of years urging him to drop his isolationism and get the USA into the war. Then along comes 1941-42. What does Roosevelt or Ford or Bethlehem Steel or Boeing need to hear from her on the subject of how you build tanks and ships and aircraft by the thousand?
I'm guessing the NGOs (the ones with the really devious world-government plans) were hoping, or planning, that their Big Chance was if business continued to dig in against change, and would need ongoing and detailed cajoling / direction / manipulation / hand-holding / external interventions of all kinds, by self-appointed green missionaries.
Too bad, Greta - it'll be Goldman Sachs in charge, as ever.
ND
1 comment:
Big business/banks and the greenies are on the same side. They both want a society of atomised and helpless individuals, without families or neighbourhoods or friends or purpose or culture. They both want the global car park, which requires the dissolution of national and regional differences -- in other words, anything that makes life interesting and worthwhile. They both want people who are useful to them, but nothing more -- not intelligent or happy or flourishing.
They want this goal for different reasons (money in the one case, hatred of humanity in the other), but the goal is the same.
Look up Chesterton's discourse on Hudge and Gudge. The examples have changed but the principle is the same. Big business and big government are on the same side. The labels of 'left' and 'right', unless used sparingly, tend to confuse rather than clarify. The real contest is between a society of human beings, and an an ant colony. Grasp this and you grasp the essence of the matter. Marxism is not primarily economic; it's primarily social and cultural. Few conservatives grasp this.
Go and read Engels' mad ravings about the family and how it needed to be destroyed. Read Kuehnelt-Leddihn, who saw where all this was leading and tried to warn conservatives, to little avail.
This development is entirely predictable.
-EC
Post a comment