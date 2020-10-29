The undead return - what to do about the ex-boss.

Like a bad dream, Jeremy Corbyn continues to bring nightmares to the Labour Paty. Poor old Keir Starmer showed his true lack of CEO metal today.
In any corporate business, the boss going is a big deal, especially if they are a wrong 'un. New management is always quick to blame ("Kitchen Sink" is the preferred business term) the past "loser" whoever he or she was, take a huge write-off and fix some big issues in the company. All the better to start the new term with some heavy-lifting done for no political capital expended.
In politics, life is not so easy. Your predecessor can hang around making trouble, like Theresa May, or leave the scence like Cameron (and Blair for a while). It is not up to you, unless you foolishly promote them to the Lords too soon. Occasionally, in business you have the old boss continue on, like Stelios who of course stills owns huge parts of easyjet and can make mischief at will, but in the round, once out the door they are done for in terms of influence.
With the horrifying anti-semitism case in the news today, the left has managed to gorge itself on its own righteousness around political correctness. If it was for the nastiness of the beliefs behind it, it would be very funny. Starmer could at last takehis chance for a clearout. Yet with this open goal to boot Saint Jez out, he pulled his punches, defending him this morning in a typically studioulsy lawyerly way. Only when the Sainted one refused to repent his sins, word for word rejecting Starmer's defence, has he suddenly found the courage to suspend him.
A real leader would have used this opportunity to not only kick-out St Jez, but to make sure a few other reprobates went with him. Alas, Starmer has proved only a bit part player and with it shown he lacks the true metal of leadership. if there is one thing May and Covid have shown us, it is that strong leadership qaulities are needed in a Prime Minister and hard decisions must be made and acted on.
3 comments:
Rather looks as though Starmer agrees Jezza has trashed the entire brand
some (but only some) on the hard left have been in agonies over whether to form a new party - this must give them a bit more impetus
(but the Parliamentary Roader / Two-Fronts / Please Please Stay And Fight tendency has prevailed comfortably thus far)
Not sure you are being fair.
Starmer cannot cancel JC's membership of Lab, there are rules.
He also cannot turn the spirit of the Lab party around in a few high profile suspensions.
It took years for Lab to go wrong and it will take years to make it go right.
On is he much of a leader - I do not think so either but the Lab (or any other) party is not a business you can 'pivot'
According to Guido, Ed Balls said (this morning) of Corbyn, "He’s not a racist man, but he undoubtedly not only stood with antisemitic people, but said things which were antisemitic."
Not a racist, but said antisemitic things! What is Ed Balls smoking? And can he give some to David Lammy?
