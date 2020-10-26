The Wales Syndrome

Much merriment can be drawn from the situation in Wales this past, amongst the darkness that stalks our lands otherwise.
I have throughout the last few months grown tired with two aspects of "Covid Control" that are at once contradictory. On the one hand, I get bored with the media (and also immediate family and acquaintances) finding every tiny loophole to exploit in any suggestions from the Government about restrictions to our lives to help prevent the spread of the Virus - it is just a series of sad little gotchas. We do know the Government is trying to restrict the virus spread and not just wind up directly Mrs Lilliput from no.23 who wants her hair done on a Tuesday. I find these conversations a tragic waste of time.
On the other hand, the ridiculousness of the micro-management by the Government and the pseudo-Governments of the regions also frustrates me. The latest idiocy in Wales over the sale of non-essential items is the most hilarious example yet. Since when in the the UK anywhere has a Government decided what items in a shop you can or can't buy on any given day? This is like something out of a Solzenhyitsen dystopia. But it is also very funny, to see a Labour Government, do exactly what we all would predict and get even more micro-managing than the Tories - all for your own good of course.
Overall, the Government's have lost the communications battle as they listen too much to the scientists. The current message "hands, face, space" is pretty good - it makes the case for simple social distancing. Throw that in with curtailing some activities where the virus is spreading fast and we have a policy easily understood and abided by. It is the extra craziness of specific venues being open or not, or groups of people gathering or not, that ruins this message. Governments cannot seem to help themselves gorge on the minutia of interference. But better that they focus on bigger things like reading NHS beds and testing and leave out the insane micro-management.
4 comments:
It's mostly the Purchase Tax problem. The government wanted to apply a higher rate of Purchase Tax to luxury items.
Fair enough, but how do you define a luxury item? Obviously fur coats and cameras. LPs but not books ? What about cameras designed for medical use ? Books of crossword puzzles ?
The more you go into the practical details of any simple decision, the more byzantine it gets.
Don Cox
Since when? Since before the Sunday Trading Act. Pharmacies were allowed to open on Sundays but they could not sell their non-pharmaceutical stock.
The government aren't listening to scientists, they are listening to bureaucrats and technocrats that many decades ago may have done some science but have since climbed the slippery pole of academia to be become head of institutions that have got the government ear.
Modern science has become reliant on central grants given out by political entities and in so doing now works in the same political way - climate science being an obvious example.
I agree. The problem is that in this realm of doubt every activity begs the question 'is this alright?' Then 'I must ask someone'. That someone has to ask someone else. No-one will say 'doesn't matter' - instead we must carry out a study or ask the insurers or ask the lawyers. CYA.
Somehow this cycle needs to be broken. Possibly an explicit - 'you won't get into trouble or get sued'. Snag is that authority and the confidence to say 'yes' is not pushed downwards, a bit more JFnotDI.
