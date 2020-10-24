Tories' Persistent Poll Lead: Two Theses

There must be many a leftie tearing their hair at this:
It's rather bigger than some recent Tory poll leads, but by no means an outlier.
WTF? Boris has screwed up the Covid / national economy challenge almost as badly as Trump (albeit with none of the FlatEarth numbskullery, so it's pure incompetence and bad judgement), putting the UK right up there with the worst performers. It would be laughably easy to compile a list of colossal and very public mis-steps, ranging from the catastrophic, through the corrupt, to the comical. Johnson hasn't put a foot right since the long-distant Greenwich speech. How come polling like the above is even vaguely possible?
I think we may rule out any supposition that the populace is being swayed by some purposeful 'subliminal influence' media campaign of breathtaking subtlety and genius being mounted by Cummings who, original as he may be, is also plainly what my father's generation would have called a four-letter man. Conversely, the Labour Party has not advocated a policy of Covid house arrest for obese BAME diabetes sufferers, nor otherwise lately perpetrated anything universally repugnant. So - WTF?
I offer two broad theses and, being fairly puzzled meself, invite the C@W faithful to pitch in with others.
1. Natural Loyalty In Time Of War
This one barely needs elaboration. You stick together when the chips are down and, as in 1945, if you have reservations about the mob you've thereby lent support to, you can always heave them out. When Starmer wants to sleep at night he'll be comforting himself with this one: let's face it, the evidence is, it's all he's got. So pure is his strategy, he won't even risk tapping the ball occasionally into any of the gaping open goals Boris specialises in. Hey - this is Strong Human Instinct we're talking about: let's not mess with that. (Pipe down at the back there, Burnham.)
2. The Labour Brand Is Utterly Trashed
All through the Blair years in power, long after the Bambi-fresh appeal of Blair had evaporated, the more innocent of my Tory friends were continually perplexed. Whatever outrages the Blair/Brown regime came up with, and however well successive Hagues / Duncan Smiths / Howards / Camerons spoke to wrongness of what was being done, Blair sailed on regardless to electoral victory. And I used to say to them: that's a measure of how much people truly despise the memory of the Major and the later Thatcher years.
So here's the polar-opposite Thesis #2. In the 30 months following GE 2017, Corbyn so trashed not only his own reputation but the entire Labour brand, that the electorate will spurn the People's Party for a decade.
Yes; judging by what happened 1997-2015 (or indeed 1951-1964) it could be argued that the wasteland wilderness period could even be longer. I suspect some of the more reflective lefties fear as much.
We must all have been pondering on this one: what do we think?
ND
Lions led by donkeys.
I think most people are inured now to the incompetency of their political leaders. It's a case of looking at the headlines to find out what stupidity is being promulgated by our 'betters', then putting our heads down and getting on with things. Nobody believes that any politician of any flavour has our best interests at heart. It all comes down to who will bugger up things the least, and on that metric, it's hard to choose.
Personally considering what both parties have done since 1997 I hope that they both disappear and are replaced by better parties.
The true effects of the pandemic response are yet to manifest themselves.
Let's look at the polls when they do.
The broadcast media are only reporting one side of this story, rather like the Hunter Biden/ Mayor Guiliani bias towards that which damages Trump and supports Biden. Dissenting arguments against lockdown have been oppressed and hidden from view.
The media is corrupt and so Boris is looking better than he should.
I have heard absolutely nothing about the Great Barrington Declaration on the BBC. So your average Tory voter thinks Boris didn't have a choice - oh, but he did !
We do need to have a conversation about media bias and educational bias in this country. That a handful of media companies can shape the media landscape (BBC, Facebook, Twitter and Google) is beyond doubt. At the moment it is tolerable in that we still have online forums in which to discuss politics and the like rather freely. But how long will that last? We already have seen how the wrong type of 'free speech' can result in prosecution or curtailed employment prospects, as well as the disappearing of certain voices and viewpoints from common discussion.
You only have to look at the recent events in America with Hunter Bidens laptop being memory holed by big media because it goes against their political leanings. How much is the political discourse in this country manipulated and twisted to favour certain groups and political viewpoints?
One further comment a bit more on topic . Boris is being tolerated for two and only two reasons. One is that Labour has shot their credibility. Everyone knows that there are two factions in Labour, fighting like ferrets in a sack, neither of which is tolerable by the public at large. They even managed to put off their working class supporters in the North who might have finally figured out that Labour doesn't give a sh*t about them.
Secondly, Brexit.
It's finally coming down to brass tacks time. One of the defining events in British History is looming and Boris has to show that he's not all mouth and no trousers. People like me are holding on and hoping that he doesn't bugger things up. On recent form that's not looking like a good bet. Good job that it's Gove doing the heavy lifting then...
I think it's much too soon to judge how well or badly different countries have coped with this pandemic, and what lessons can be learned for the next one, which will probably have a much higher death rate.
Meanwhile, what preparations do we have for a big solar flare ?
The almost total absence from government of people with knowledge and experience in any scientific field is obviously a big problem. Where are the immunologists on the back benches ? The Chinese are much stronger in this respect. On the other hand, we need people who understand human nature and history, and here the Chinese fail.
A government of technocrats doesn't work, but nor does one with no technocrats.
Don Cox
Blair/Brown relied heavily on support in Scotland. That has all gone to the SNP.
Not entirely surprising all the same, given that the Starmer effect is clearly visible (man's doing a magnificent job) - he either says nothing, or contradicts something he said earlier. A surefire vote winner.
God help us. Almost ALL our elected representatives a truly low rent.
As for Great Barrington, EK. It didn't happen. The BBC are quite clear about that.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/search?q=GREAT+BARRINGTON+DECLARATION
3 points
1. The Government has actually done OK. I've just finished Into Battle: Britain at War 1937-1941. I wouldn't see the author, Daniel Todman, as pro-Churchill at all. The performance of the British State then at was was pretty similar to now. Initial pessimism, preparing for huge worst cases, bungling at start, but pretty quickly getting organised. Now, no stories of no PPE, plenty of testing, standby hospitals ready, vaccine and really quick results test on the near horizon, Treasury (at huge future cost!) stepped in really quite quickly. Our deaths/cases are not out of line with France, New York, New Jersey, maybe better.
2. What, plausibly, would Labour have done different, better?
3. I think that Labour still is in denial. I got my voting papers for NEC and too many candidates had no idea of why Labour lost and what they had to do. Until they realise, it's hard to see a Labour Government. I think Starmer is competent, but he's not inspiring.
It says something that people in Wales still believe in Labour. I last voted Tory in 2015 to get the European referendum. I have not voted for them since. The Welsh are now locked down in a socialist bubble paid for by the English tax payer, the same is true of Scotland. It is time that London put down clear markers on what will be paid for, then if devolved administrations go further they will have to find the money themselves.
I think Boris will be gone after Brexit, this PM lark is too much like hard work. I suspect Cummings is not nearly as clever as people think, his genius was to be on the right side of the Brexit debate before people realised the majority wanted to leave. I suspect his much vaunted campaign actually persuaded very few people.
Charles
I do wonder at the huge number of people who seem to believe that Covid numbers are a reflection solely of government competence.
Nobody knows; nobody can know yet.
Perhaps nobody will ever know - apart from numbskull stuff such as discharging infectious people into care homes, as practised in much of the world, even Sweden. Though the world class wooden top here must be Governor Cuomo of New York state.
I don't think Boris has done at all well: his surrendering to the hysteria of the charlatan Ferguson was his biggest mistake. I don't think there's much chance that a Labour PM would have done any better. I wonder whether a conservative PM might have.
Cummings is clearly very bright, as is Boris. But raw intelligence is not everything. Plenty of highly intelligent people have done spectacularly stupid things. Perhaps its because smart people excel in certain areas it gives them the belief that they are qualified to pontificate sagely in all things.
Boris is done for no matter what. Should he succeed with Brexit and get us out on tolerable terms, he will want to cut and run on the crest of a wave. He is not a details man, and as anon said, being PM is probably harder than he imagined.
Should Brexit not go well, the tolerance that people like me have towards him will evaporate like morning dew. With the fallout from his piss poor performance regarding Covid yet to hit, he is living on borrowed time. Who are his supporters both within and without the party?
The "natural loyalty" argument only applies to people who already have strong party loyalties, and the Conservative lead in the polls implies solid support from floating voters too. So I think it's mainly that the Labour brand is trashed.
However, Starmer could overcome that by very strongly advocating some new vision of his own, if he actually has one. But his strategy at the moment appears to be to avoid committing himself to anything while he waits for the government to make itself hopelessly unpopular by its mistakes. It may look like a low-risk strategy but it actually means that the party will remain toxic to many people until it actively proves that it's changed. Starmer needs a "Clause 4" moment but he's settled for masterly inactivity.
It's worth reading up on the Plague of Athens, which killed Boris's hero Pericles. At least Boris survived this one, thanks to its low mortality rate.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Plague_of_Athens
Don Cox
