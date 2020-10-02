Trump Friday!

The man can alwasy steal the scene. This time, he did not even mean it.
But given he had the debate with Biden on Wednesday I am looking out for Joe Biden to tweet he is negative.
Imagine if Hope Hicks, pictured, who likely gave the virus to Trump somehow manages to incapacitate both the President and the soon-to-be President elect.
Whilst personally tragic, from a political point of view it would be pure popcorn. The US consitution can't really handle making changes on the fly given the rigours of the tripartite approach to Government.
We would end up with Crazy Mike Pence as President, then likely into either Nancy Pelosi or Kamala Harris as, um, unelected female Presidents. Wow.
It won't happen, but then again this is 2020 and stranger things have never happened than this year.
Is Pence crazy? I mean compared to Pelosi?
Is anyone taking bets on whether Trump or Biden will die first? (A three-way bet including Justice Whatsherface might have been good fun.)
How did the US become such a gerontocracy?
We are about to find the cure for Covid-19.
Donald Trump's bile.
I remember when Boris was stricken, even many quite virulent lefties went soberly silent for a bit, and it changed the climate for a short while.
How did the US become such a gerontocracy?
Mightn't it kinda suggest, in a massive, dynamic civil society like the USA it's because these jobs aren't really so important after all?
"the soon-to-be President elect"
I live in the US. Everybody I meet at random seems to be pro-Trump, as far as I can make out. Turnout in the primaries was higher for the Rs than for the Ds, even though Trump had no serious opposition. I see more Trump signs than Biden signs as well, even in my fairly well-to-do area.
Who picks up the phone to unknown numbers now? And many would not admit being Republican to a stranger, in the current climate. It's hard to see how the polls could be accurate.
It ain't a foregone conclusion.
-EC
It's the 'Mid-Autumn murders' now...
Ol' Joe Biden gives Donald Trump the virus. He gets ill as well. Kamilla Norris gets to the presidency, has Michaela Bamalam as VP. Resigns and yet another dynasty takes the stage!
So the demise of a once great country is determined, and Jon Sopel is there to squeal and yelp at every turn.
Welcome to the post-Covid era of fantasy and innuendo...
All about to happen.
