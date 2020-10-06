Tuesday Fun: Quick Capitalist Quiz

Busy today, so here's a fun quick money question.
At the weekend I wrote of the problems of getting adequate military maps in WW2 for many areas in North Africa; but that a big swathe of Egypt had been covered by interwar surveys - "at the expense of the Egyptian government!". Yes, the RAF charged the Egyptian government the cost of the aerial surveys. Well, they were highly beneficial for irrigation planning, with a spin-off benefit of quite revelatory archaeological research.
Here's what happened on the 3rd such survey, conducted in 1922: based, unsurprisingly, on the Nile, it was split into a North survey from the Delta Barrage to the sea, carried out No. 208 Squadron (Bristol Fighters), and a South survey by No. 47 Squadron (D.H.9s) from Aswan to the Delta Barrage, a total of 850 miles. So: our
colonialist capitalist quiz question -
What was the cost that was passed through to the Egyptians for the 3rd survey?
Answer in Pounds Sterling, money of the day (1922 pounds, shillings & pence).
Small prize for the closest estimate ... (editor's decision final)
ND
Was Accenture the project manager? ££££££££££££££!
If so, probably the reason why Nasser hated the British somuch.
I have absolutely no clue.........not even a ballpark figure but I bet the bill was in guineas...it sounds posher. (One guinea is £1 and 1 shilling)
Oh alright then:
Twenty thousand guineas!
786 guineas
£77,000 sterling. Not Gyppo pounds!
