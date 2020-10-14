We All Like A Good Explosion

... and this one looks like a corker - a WW2 'Tallboy' bomb, recently detonated where it was dropped by the RAF near Szczecin in Poland.(Interesting how that plume of water describes what must be nearly a perfect Gaussian distribution: anyone know the maths behind that?)
Szczecin (Stettin) is 600 miles as the crow flies - further from England than Berlin - and getting there in 1945 required overflight of a lot of German-controlled airspace. To me, even more impressive than the bomber sorties were the pre- and post-bombing recce missions flown (to calibrate the damage with before-and-after photos). Prior to introduction of the Mosquito, that meant an unarmed Spitfire with a solo pilot - doing all his own navigation. Its theoretical maximum radius was 900 miles, but they'd never take the crows-flight course, and would generally photograph several targets in a single mission. After a bombing run, the Germans knew the Spitfire would be coming along shortly ...
That takes a certain type of cool courage.
ND
4 comments:
True dat. But it's not as terrifying as the footage of the one they had to detonate on a building site in Munich a few years ago.
It wasn't just combat, was it.
A friend/neighbour (sadly deceased) was a navigator on Mosquito night fighters protecting London. He explained dead reckoning and vectoring to me and how tricky it was after being thrown around after a dog fight. (I found it hard enough writing a log book in a speeding area car without throwing up.)
He also took part in pathfinder missions using colour coded flares to mark targets.
Slightly of topic - my brother was Met security at the Palaces of Westminster when engineers had phoned to say there was going to be a controlled explosion for underground tunnelling.
An hour later there was a huge bang and all the nick-nacks flew off the security hut shelves.
"What kind of controlled explosion was that ?" asked his mate.
By pure coincidence the IRA had set off a car bomb near Downing Street.
Just guessing, but I would imagine that the energy from the explosion propagates in an essentially spherical blast wave. As it interacts with the air/water interface you get the greatest energy directly in the center.
Post a comment