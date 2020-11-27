An alternative to lockdown strategy for 2021

The current lockdown strategy in the UK is not working and leaves me enervated. The virus has become more widespread than before it started a month ago, lots of places that were Tier 1 before lockdown are now in tier 2 or 3.
There is no acknowledgement of this in Government, becuase there is no acknowledgement of this from their scientific advisers. The advisers are obsessed with their forecasting, which has been both broadly right and specifically wrong for the entirety of pandemic. I am tempted to almost to say I have had enough of experts...
Worse, there is not real calculation of the real hrm being done by cancelling other types of care and impoverishing millions through killing jobs. Any work done on this has been buried deep under Whitehall.
In general, I am supporitive of the Government, the crisis awful to deal with and has hit a cold Europe very hard, even Germany is more or less at the same levels as the UK now - Italy, Spain and France too, if not relatively worse. There are no easy answers.
However, for me it is time to try something new in the new year. Free everyone, restore liberty to travel and work to most. But, make the wearing of masks and even gloves more or less compulsory. no bleating about asthama or some other excuse. Just behave in public, full social distancing too of course. Shops caught not enforcing can be find as can any other service, public or private.
Yes, the draconian enforcement is still a breach of habeas corpus, but there is a virus to defeat for antoehr six months. The up side is a recovering economy, the only places to keep closed in bad areas are pubs and nightclubs - no compliance from drunk people is to be expected. The rest of life can continue in a freer way.
13 comments:
Still the stuff about masks and gloves? Why not just carry a magic puppet around? It might be just as effective
It hasn't 'become more widespread'.
It's just being looked for with testing a lot more.
It's looking like this virus is a 1 in 1300 killer with most of those killed being near death already.
The only masks that work are N95s
They must be worn tightly, changed frequently and men must shave off their beards to create a proper seal.
A cloth face mask or snoog does not work at all, but this complies with the law. The government know they don't work. They are political, not functional it seems.
With proper medical care, the death rate from C-19 is pretty low for most ages. But if numbers spiral out of control, the 20% of infections that require hospitalization could overwhelm the health service. At that point, care gets rationed, the percentage who die shoots up and we see people dying in hospital corridors, or at home before an ambulance can reach them. This is the government's nightmare: it happened in Italy and NYC, it's happening now in North/South Dakota.
As you say, shutting down the economy is only barely working to keep the numbers down. I'd go further than compulsory masks and actually enforce quarantine on people who test positive or people in contact with those who test positive.
Some people have said we should just isolate the elderly and vulnerable. What would be better and actually works in Asian countries is to forcibly isolate the sick.
It's funny how despite all the lockdowns, all the ppe gear, hand washing, bubbles, social distancing, the virus simply does its own thing anyway.
Most Western countries seem to be converging on similar outcomes, despite differing strategies.
And yet, all we keep hearing is that we must pursue the same, failing strategies but with more intensity.
The evidence (not that anyone cares about evidence ) showed that very few outbreaks were caused by pubs and restaurants. Yet an entire sector has been killed off on the say so of a few 'scientists' whose modelling of the crisis has been suspect at best.
At least the illusion that we are free people, having free speech, and living in a liberal democracy has been exposed for the sham that it is.
Of course the new restrictions (same as the old restrictions) are over the top. Their purpose is to ensure that Boris can don his Santa costume some time in December and declare Victory!
Masks - no, they're not a 100% effective, but they stop a varying percentage of viral particles, which helps.
Anything that stops 50% of something is better than nothing than stops 0%.
With the lockdowns, the government has massively screwed up. The first one should have been all about giving them time to sort out test/track/trace across the nation and setting things up so that it could be handled locally and reported nationally.
That way further lockdowns could have been handled at a more granular level, rather than pissing pretty much everyone off as they are doing.
For a government so keen on Brexit, they certainly take a Brusselesque view on centralising things.
Then there was "everyone back to uni." So ensuring that people were crossing the country, all so uni's could charge for accommodation and there's be no bail outs of the university sector. I'd suggest bailing them out is a lot cheaper than heavily tiered areas.
And the hires... Dido Harding has little in the way of a track record of successfully delivering important solutions, and is mostly noted for screwing up at Talk Talk. Being married to a Tory MP and being of the horsey set should not be acceptable criteria for a role central to tackling a pandemic.
Add to that the abject mishandling of PPE.
No one should expect a perfect response for these times, but the actual response has been something of a national embarrassment.
It's hard a find a more damning indictment than "could be worse, could be France." Let us set that bar nice and low!
"make the wearing of masks and even gloves more or less compulsory. no bleating about asthama or some other excuse."
You can f*ck right off.
Test 'n trace is no use if the tracees don't actually bother isolating themselves, and that I think is where it falls down.
Sobers: You don't want to wear a mask but I'm curious as to what you think the correct response to the virus is?
We know what to do, the problem is getting elected again afterwards.
In essence we taxpayers (those that are left) are buying the electoral prospects of the next government. A form of electoral funding that is off balance sheet. The electoral regulators won't be whining about this cost.
Sure, we could let it rip but ice rinks full of corpses and drone views of mass graves would not make good newsreel come 2024. Same goes for Macron and Merkel. Cheaper for us (that survive) but not for politicians. Fortunately an EU wide agreement would be needed for this horrible idea to work - ain't going to happen - so spend spend spend it is.
So I don't see the point of 'anything new'. Just roll out vaccines asap. History tells us it is impossible to keep people cooped up much longer. Although China et al have many attractive ideas on government we might yet have to adopt.
TBF I feel some sympathy for Boris et al. They drew the short straw. Even if we had had a decent pandemic strategy I doubt any affordable plan would have stood the heat of this battle. Imagine standing in front of a flipchart in say 2018 recommending more hospitals and warehouses full of gowns and the prospect of 18 months worth of economic shutdown - you would be laughed out the room. All for a highly unlikely flu variant.
The intriguing sight is watching Labour. Starmer is in a waiting game and so are the Corbynites. Neither has a winning hand or much to offer the country. But Boris may screw up and hand them a bone to fight over. Developing nicely so far.
Anyway, I'll go back to chopping wood for winter 2021. Only hope I get to burn it.
This ain't about a virus, Bro
I half agree I am sickened by the clowns that have masks not covering noses. The behavior in some shops particularly I see ALDI appall me . Often obese women having social meeting in isles and barging round .
I have no sympathy with the pathetic politicians how many people did 'iron Brew on expenses Burnham kill with his posturing/
How has the Scottish woman been allowed to dominate the airwaves with her incessant prattle.
The BBC interviewers with their continuous attempt at 'got you' rude interviewing.
Of course in an emergency there will be cock ups no sane person would expect otherwise but any reasonable leader will own up PDQ.
To think we once ruled half the world !!!!
