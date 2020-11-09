Biden - How long has he got?

However, at 78, he is the oldest ever US President. Way older than Reagan who was 69 when he was elected, Trump was 70. As we know from history, Reagan was accused of having Alzheimer's disease whilst President in the 1980's - of course much research has been done to show he was not ill during his Presidency.
Trump too has faced constant attacks on his mental well-being, with the Left saying regularly he should be removed from office to do his poor mental health. Again, whenever he saw a doctor his health came back fine.
In truth, the US Presidency is a tough, 24/7 job. If you were really ill these days I don't think it could be hidden all that well nor managed. When Roosevelt was ill in the 1940's there was a big difference in the amount of media exposure and reliance on radio for messaging, with easily staged photographs too.
So back to Biden. Already throughout the campaign he has been accused of not really knowing what day it is. In his set pieces of the last few days, you can easily see someone who is very together and is delivering his lines well - of course a lot of it will have been scripted for him, if only Trump had taken the same route maybe he would still be President next year.
I do though have it on good authority, from Feb 2018, that Harris was the chosen candidate for the Dems in the US. The fear was she would as a black woman not have a fun or successful campaign against Trump - just as Hillary had not. As such, my source (a senior Democrat figure and fundraiser) said they would look to the primaries to see how she did, and it not well enough then they would go with Biden as the candidate and her as VP.
The entire point of this was to make her President. Of course one thing we do know, with Biden being 78 is that he is going to be a one-term President come what may. They key will be that the Dems will want Harris installed so that she does not have to fight another primary and also so she gets the Presidential kudos of defending the Whitehouse. With that in mind, perhaps that plan will be to giver her a year or maybe more to get the feel of being President.
So it seems unlikely Biden will see out his whole term, but he could do yet. From here, it also seems very likely that Harris will be the next President, of course, there's many a slip twixt cup and lip.
Read about this plan months ago. Biden to be a figurehead for first two years of Presidency, then resign on health grounds in favour of Harris. The rules would then allow Harris to finish that presidential term and then stand for two terms herself. Ten years of a Harris Presidency. I hope I will live long enough to see what a complete bucket of sewage the world is turned into should it come to pass.
So a Presidential candidate who was polling around 3.3% in the Iowa caucus before being eliminated, was secretly positioned to become President of the United States, despite nobody voting for her as such.
And people wonder why nobody has faith in politics.
Trump was elected in part because a significant portion of the electorate felt that politics was a stitch up and that there was no-one of integrity there to represent them. They have just been proven correct.
Yup this is the plan, whether it works or not is another thing....
I don't know what they gave Biden during the debates, but he was looking at his watch and noticeably deteriorating near the end.
Kamala is the perfect globalist candidate - literally a wh**e (albeit wholesale not retail). You can see why she was chosen despite getting caned in the primaries. Bought and paid for.
It's not over til its over though - the media (who were all anti-Trump) may have declared, but the count and the legal challenges go on. Wisconsin's 90% turnout is at Soviet Union proportions, very hard to believe. In 2000 Al Gore kept going til Dec 15 IIRC, only of course with the backing of the entire media.
Parties are porrigey murmurations of competing and conflicting and cooperating interests.
Western civilization loves conspiracy and plots. Lots of people like to sound clever and provide narratives that fit outcomes. Your source is one such.
I see someone popping out as the result of a complex emergent process.
By this I mean Biden and Harris - It so easily could have been two different people and would not have been surprised.
I dont see biden doing 2 terms. I do see him doing one as long as his abilities hold up.
Harris is not a cert for POTUS 47 - or even a candidate for. She needs good enough poll ratings otherwise the dems will dump her.
Conspiracies involving more than 2 people are _really_ hard. That is why they do not last for long (generally...) like PRISM that ran from 07-13 until Snowden blew the whistle on govt surveillance - that in a place where everything is optimised for the maintenance of secrets.
As such, there will be no 'enormous' voter fraud conspiracies. There may be a few small ones and I expect they will probably come to light pretty soon because generally speaking, people love telling stories.
Harris as POTUS 47...
As any good quabbalist can tell, 4 is the number of the Matriarchs and 7 represents the sabbath. The next sabbath year is 2022. 4=7 = 11, one of the balance numbers that indicate Vision and Fulfillment.
So I expect Harris to take over in '22
obvs init.
... and 5 is the number of sides in a pentagon.
We'll see. As president, Biden doesn't have to do what his party want, and the cabinet will report to him and not to the DNC or Harris. Having waited so long for the top job I expect he'll enjoy it too much to want to give up before 2025.
