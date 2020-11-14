Dominic Cummings is a Cult

One of our BTL anon's put it thus:
Cummings architected his own downfall ... I've worked with a few like him - smart, knowledgable, volumes of ideas that are mostly good to great, but come with a raft of blindspots that make them a nightmare to deal with, and a curious type of stupidity where they seem oblivious to the fact that if you generate enemies faster than you do successes, your aims will never come to fruition. If you ever find one in a workplace, you have to rapidly determine if they're manageable or not, and if not get rid, because they are toxic. But keep ahold of their ideas, and find someone who knows how to soothe ruffled egos to possibly implement them.
That's very fair (even if architect isn't a verb). Some of Cummings' writings are superb, speaking to an important perspective: and coupled with his apparent** strategic successes in referenda, it's easy to see why his contribution is frequently valued highly, all the way to the point of hero worship. As we've bemoaned here many a time, there are so few real strategists in the game; and even fewer good ones. (Osborne, you are categorically a bad one.)
But there has to be traction with reality, which in a case like Cummings requires a sophisticated transmission system. Harnessing him directly to the main axle without a differential, a multi-speed gearbox (including reverse) and a powerful manual over-ride, is asking for Trouble. And so it transpired.
The manner of his going may yet reverberate for a while. Your appreciations / obituary notices for the man below.
ND
_________
** Not sure we know enough to be certain about this
2 comments:
The Tories have gone full Marxist so they can rip people off with "climate cahnge" for personal profit. The plebs will be forced to pay
Boris has already back tracked on migration cutting the income threshold to way below the level of break even. The plebs will be forced to pay
The Welfare state is 14 trillion in debt, hidden off the books. No pension debts are reported. The plebs are on the hook for £550,000 of pension debts [per taxpayer], rising at over 10% per year. Boris is going to force the plebs to pay. That's via taxes with no services, or axing even more the state pension. The cut the other day, that was over £20,000 per person. That's what you lost. The plebs will pay.
Problem is what DC does now. Spill the beans is one. Pop up at Reform.
Reform? I believe he and Farage view each other with cordial contempt.
Post a comment