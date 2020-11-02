Lockdown 2 - Lockdown's revenge

So that was all worth it then. According to the figures I saw yesterday from the Boffins we are in exactly the same place as early March. Back to square one, gone right down that snake to the beginning of the game.
Which I have to say I find a little bit depressing if not unexpected. I also recall from March a chart which showed we would have repeated patterns of lockdowns until a vaccine was found, the virus mutated to a more mild form or herd immunity had built.
So I fully expect this lockdown will drive the R<1 for a little bit, we will then be freed for Christmas which will start the spread again and so another lockdown, after a bit of dithering in Feb or March time. Hopefully by then, some sort of vaccine will be in the process of being rolled out and with the summer too, it maybe the worst is behind us then.
In the meantime, somehow I have to control myself from the judgey environment this has created, as well as the mild physical threat. It seems to me plenty of people are ready to screech and report any minor misdemeanour (in their eyes), such as not wearing a mask in a field, meanwhile another section of crazies storms around without a mask shouting we are all lemmings or some such. What a time to be alive!
I'll get to a review of the economic impact of this later in the week, but it is not going to be pretty to say the least. Whilst I am quite an optimist on the virus being controlled, the economic damage we are taking makes me far more pessimistic.
We could have staved it off longer were it not for university's reopening and, possibly, Eat Out to Help Out not having happened.
I mean, who knew large numbers of people moving between the regions would act as vectors? So trying to not bail out university's has, instead, meant bailing out everything else for at least 4 weeks, along with a lot of people wondering why they've shelled out 9k to be locked in a shoddily built box and fed brown ale butties at champagne prices.
And a few places I frequented/supported during August were not exactly 100% covid secure, reusing menus and condiments between tables without disinfecting. If that was representative across the nation...
So, this second wave is one of their own making.
In the meantime, China, as the (negligent or deliberate) instigators of the world wide infection, see it's GDP rise, millionaires become multi millionaires, and the military wing of the CCP slowly encroaching into the rest of the world while we are diseased, unemployed, and bankrupt.
Boris's position is a simple one. He is told by his SAGE advisors, who are the only people that he seems prepared to listen to, that unless there is an immediate lockdown some 4,000 people a day "could" be dying of Covid. The data and reasoning behind that figure has yet to be produced; indeed SAGE has thus far refused to release it.
But what is Boris to do? If he continued without a lockdown and deaths (from whatever cause, as they all seem to be lumped in together) continued to rise, he would be personally blamed for each and every one of them. The ghouls of the leftist media are ready and waiting. At the most recent press conference, Laura K. of the BBC asked Professor Whitty: "How many extra deaths have been caused by the delay in implementing a lockdown?"
You can write the rest of the script yourself.
And speaking of a script, right on cue a letter today in The Times urging the postponement of our final Brexit "because of the Covid crisis".
Interesting times...
