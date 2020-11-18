The Green Industrial Revolution re-launch

I have a flashback to 2010, then we had a Prime Minister, Gordon Brown, who was trying to overcome the huge challenges of the Financial Crash, whilst watching his popularity decline.
Today it is Boris, struggling with the Covid pandemic, trying to maintain his now tarnished popularity.
Let's have a re-launch the advisers say, something fun and that appeals to everyone, with a suitably long enough time frame that we don't have to do anything now, but will win some Brownie (see what i did there?) points for vision and strategy etc.
And lo, we are presented with the Green industrial revolution. An idea stolen from Rebecca Long-Bailey of the Labour party no less. The benefit to this is there is hardly any meat here to worry about or initiatives that will cost too much when they meet reality. A downfall meme on this is surely only hours away.
The idea of greening the economy itself is a good one, just ill-suited for 4 year parliaments to really implement.
However, I am going to defend one stand-out idea. That of phasing out sale of petrol and diesel in ten years. This to me is exactly how Government should regulate. A simple goal to understand and the technology already exists to make this possible. The private sector is left to steer the ship the right way.
This way is way more efficient than say setting up our own green car company or legislating like the Green party want for everyone to have a free bus service.
As for the rest of it, tomorrow's chip paper.
1 comment:
Squeaky-bum time for EDF, though - no mention of Sizewell C
they are re-doubling and -trebling their PR at every level - at the very top, and on the ground in Suffolk
they are even conceding some of the protestors' design gripes (which is easy, because if it goes ahead it won't be EDF that pays...)
