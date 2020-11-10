The Left is Insecure & Very Nervous

Just a short one, I'm rather preoccupied.
A glance at the Graun's comment pieces, or a rummage among the twitter of the smarter 'real lefties', is enough to show that the Left - both 'liberal' and 'socialist' - is still in the state of demoralised shock they have been for quite a while now. How does Trump get so many votes, (and increase his % of black support, both men and women)? etc etc etc. By way of a telling symptom, the Graun has almost completely suspended facilitating BTL comments on CiF: amusing to speculate precisely why.
The impression is of stark terror. That educated lefties feel they've completely lost their grip, their ability to rely upon, the uneducated masses. They never even gave that a thought. The "working class" was theirs, the Unions (or someone) would always deliver - wouldn't they?
Of course, I can't remotely claim originality for this idea: because it's been out there since the twin eruptions of 2016. Remember Grayson Perry after the Referendum, who ruefully bemoaned that all his life he felt he was securely on the side of the angels, sticking it to The Man - only to realise that now, he probably was The Man ... He'd turned around, looked behind him, and noticed there was nobody there.
Nobody, it seems, to cover their backs as they pursue their woke-fantasy agenda, horribly exposed. That's a naked position, alright. The sheer terror that's out there. Remember also the UK Left in 1980-81-82-83 ... don't worry lads, sooner or later the Miners will strike, and that'll be the end of her. And they did; and it wasn't. Oh, horror.
Don't worry, people. Sooner or later ... But no.
ND
8 comments:
Perry is interesting albeit from the high horse woke perspective.
Yep, they have lost it. What's needed is the stake needs to be driven into its corpse to prevent is rising.
110 million slaughter by socialists needs to be taught along with the millions killed by Hitler, as part of the UK schooling
Next, the bill. The socialist welfare state has redistributed all the cash leaving a debt. 14 trillion. Everyone needs an annual statement of their share breaking down the causes.
A demand for £550,000 from HMRC leads to changes.
Perhaps the BBC should go on strike. That will show them
The problem with the Left is that they lack self awareness. They fail to see their own flaws whereas we on the right most definitely do.
They fail to understand that opinion roughly divided down the middle is healthy.
We need two legs to walk in a straight line.
Their anxiety is misplaced - it is driven by a desire for absolutes and total control.
The problem EK, is that neither political class believe in consent. The idea that the public has a right to say no, is beyond them. It's why so many end up in the dock for sex crimes as well as financial crimes. They are after all, entitled
Amazing how the Covid vaccine news was hidden til after the election.
Mind, I'm kicking myself. It was in the GP magazine Pulse on Friday that the NHS was gearing up for a mass vaccination campaign, £12.50 a throw, two shots, to start very soon.
Did I go out and buy RR? Alas no.
The left has a way of eating itself up, as no one is ever pure enough.
Good example here:
https://twitter.com/_evelynrae/status/1325705677872930816
People thought they were doing good by voting Biden and expect the mob to leave them alone - wanting a peaceful protest in 2020 is obviously white supremacy.
Eventually it will sort itself out, who knows how much damage will be done in the meantime.
The problem is that although the Left don't have the masses behind them, they do have all the levers of State Power at their control, because the entire State apparatus (and the para-State of media/charities/large corporations/quangos etc) and thus can suppress the masses virtually indefinitely. And undoubtedly will, we see it in spades today over covid.
Its why I'm so pessimistic - there really is only one way out for the masses and thats violent revolution. Voting won't work, Trump has proved that. He's been stymied at every turn by the Permanent State, and having dropped a ball in allowing him to get into power they won't make that mistake again. Any proto-Trumpian candidates can expect to be crushed early on now, everything will be thrown at them in order to make sure they don't get far. You can see it with how Farage has been treated in the UK - he and his Reform Party will be vilified nonstop, and if he gets anywhere near a critical mass something drastic will be done to prevent him making any impact.
Nope, its either 1984 on steroids from now on, or a revolution. How the f*ck did we get here?
I'm pessimistic too. The "Social Credit Score" is just a way of funnelling other people's money to your clients whilst creaming off massive chunks in the process.
It's then going to be used to target and suppress those that object.
Interesting developments in the US. MSM has started unwinding the states they called for Biden.
So I expect lots of fraud to be uncovered. Will it swing it? I don't know. What it will do is create a mess where the right have the evidence that the left are corrupt.
Post a comment