The Trump who cried wolf

Quite interesting seeing the US have to wait for the Presidential outcome, like here in the UK when we had to wait in 2010 for the coalition to form - all very odd for those not used to it.
I think Trump is about to learn the moral of the the tale of the boy who cried wolf.
Hard as it is to ascertain facts in this hyper-partisan time, it seems very odd that in a few key states something like 98%+ of the postal ballots went Biden. I mean it does not pass the smell test that. Even in Islington in the UK you would not get that level vote or indeed in say Surrey Heath.
However, Trump has been on about this forever and is on about it in other cases where it is far less likely to be true. Mass accusations generally are a bad idea becuase they don't stand up to scrutiny.
Additionally, by signalling for months that he was going to do this, the Democrats have got their act together, with their own lawyers and attack lines. So Trump has given away his offensive advantage.
So now he is going to go mad about fraud, he may even be right about a few things, but it wont be enough and he wont be believed without amazing hard evidence - which is unlikely to be found and will be strongly contested by the Dems anyway.
Still it is possible he will sneak a win in Arizona and come through, but would be a big surprise from here. Joe Biden a strong favourite to be the next US President for a few months.
it does stink. That's the issue.
How did the Democrats lose in the other elections at the same time, but get that percentage of postal votes?
The Rep only have to one win case, and it throws the whole thing in the air.
Now Trump has broken US politics in the sense that the Rep will go after the low skilled workers. They will go after the Latino vote. They will go after the Black vote. Trump has shown them that they can win those voters over.
The Dems are wailing that these people didn't do as they were told.
The big winners are the techs. They will be protected for 4 years. The idea that the Dem can now target them, when the techs demand their pound of flesh in return is what's going to happen.
With the postal votes, there are questions, but I suspect a lot of the answers will be "covid."
I reckon most of the on-the-day votes will have been Republican, but then the majority of the ones who think covid is a mild flu, or a hoax, or nothing to worry about vote Republican.
The postal votes will be mostly Dem, as they'll be from people scared of covid, or lean to Dem because of underlying health issues and the Dems want socialised healthcare.
Freakonomics at work.
As for Arizona, Trump has spent a lot of time and effort denigrating the late McCain. A lot of proud Arizonans do not take kindly to a draft dodger doing that to someone who actually had the balls and spine to serve, so he's going to have lost some voters there who might otherwise have voted for him.
It would be richly deserved if his own bluster lost him an entire state.
1. After four years of claiming it was the Rooshans wot dun it, it was entirely predictable that this would happen.
2. There is a lot of damning evidence.
2.1. I've been following Project Veritas for some months, who have been conducting secret interviews with people involved with the Dem campaign. Fraud is widespread.
https://www.projectveritas.com/
2.2 There are some REALLY bad things happening. Biden suddenly clocking up an extra 200,000 votes in no time at all in Michigan and Wisconson
http://joannenova.com.au/2020/11/usa-2020-coup-in-progress/
2.3. Evidence of more votes than registered voters in some states.
2.4 Pennsylvania deciding to allow postal votes for some days after the election. When DT was close to winning.
Sorry. American friends have told me they are almost used to electoral fraud but that this time it has been on the grand scale.
@Elby - allowing postal votes after the election is standard practice, it's how those serving military know their votes will be counted, and with covid the sheer volume means more time to count is needed. They're valid votes so long as they're datestamped before the cutoff, and should be counted.
There has been some claims of postal votes getting date-stamped before the cutoff, despite arriving afterwards, which would be fraud, but also ties into the postal vote == dem vote as they've no way of knowing who the vote was for.
It's similar in the UK too, although Gordon Brown reduced the timeframe in an attempt to reduce Tory votes and disenfranchise the military.
The Biden clock up of those votes, if it's the same I saw, it was an error corrected minutes later and Trump got a pile of votes, also in no time at all. So, if one is fraud evidence, so is the other.
And if there are more votes than registered voters, then that's a red flag that indicates fraud and a re-run needed in those districts.
As Stalin said, it's not the votes that count, it's who counts the vote. When the media have been screaming for 4 years that Trump is Literal Hitler, is it surprising there's cheating? After all, if you could have tweaked the vote in 1934...
From Theodore White's 1978 memoir In Search Of History. Note that this Dem supporter, whose "Making Of The President 19nn" series were standard texts for students of politics, kept quiet for 28 years. I guess if he'd spoken up he wouldn't have got to write the 64-72 series.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Theodore_H._White#Making_of_the_President_series
Even in the most corrupt states of the Union, one cannot steal more than one or two percent of the vote… The AP was pressing its reporters for returns, and the reporters were trying to gouge out of the Republican and Democratic machines their vote-stealing, precinct by precinct totals. … It was downstate (Republican) versus Cook County (Democratic), and the bosses, holding back totals from key precincts, were playing out their concealed cards under pressure of publicity as in a giant game of blackjack.
… the AP ticker chattered its keys once more and reported: ‘ With all downstate precincts now reported in, and only Cook County precincts unreported, Richard Nixon has surged into the lead by 3,000 votes.’
I was dismayed, for if Nixon really carried Illinois, the game was all but over. And at this point I was jabbed from dismay by the outburst of jubilation from young Dick Donahue, who yelped, ‘He’s got them! Daley made them go first! He’s still holding back — watch him play his hand now.” I was baffled, they were elated. But they knew the counting game better than I, and as if in response to Donahue’s yelp, the ticker, having stuttered along for several minutes with other results, announced: ‘With the last precincts of Cook County now in, Senator Kennedy has won a lead of 8,000 votes to carry Illinois’s 27 electoral votes.’
Later that evening, Kennedy told his friend Ben Bradlee of an early call from Daley, when all seemed in doubt. ‘With a little bit of luck and the help of a few close friends,’ Daley had assured Kennedy before the AP had pushed out the count, ‘you’re going to carry Illinois.
