2020 - Prediction results

So here are what our post on predictions at the end of 2019 said:
"For the first time in 13 years of this competition I have reviewed the answers and no one was even close. My cat could have done better.
I guess this anecdotally suggests that 2019 was the most crazy year yet - even weirder than the 2010 and 2009 years of the financial crash.
Only gridbot predicted an election but it produced a hard brexit and a hung parliament. Nick Drew did well to suggest there would be a centrist party but it did not even survive the year out to qualify for the final.
My own predictions of May to survive and the remainders to win was fortunately 100% wrong.
Maybe 2020 will see the beginning of a return to normality and some more predictable events unfolding. Or perhaps the zeitgeist of the end of the decade will continue with unknown terrors to come."
Uncanny, perhaps, but the later efforts at prediction for 2020 were also some way off the rather over-interesting events that took place this year. Suffice to say no one was close on the FTSE prediction, nobody cares about tax rates or energy usage levels, the pandemic having seen of both quite easily.
Our dearly departed friend, Raedwald, at least predicted that Keir Starmer would become leader. Anonymous predicted I would not improve my use of spell check, but thanks to Google chrome that was found untrue.
So a win for Raedwald posthumously which feels fitting.
I will be thinking hard for relevant questions for 2020, this year proving a little more challenging than normal. I think after Brexit and Covid, we deserve a more normal year next year, but perhaps that is itself wishful thinking!
2 comments:
Whatever can happen will happen, in one future or another. So detailed predictions are a matter of "Pick your future".
So my only serious prediction is that human nature won't change. I don't expect an outbreak of universal peace and love.
Trump was the first President since WWII not to start a war. Will Biden be as peaceful as Trump ? Unlikely, but not impossible.
Variants of the Covid virus will still be causing much trouble next year.
Don Cox
1. Biden will start a war
2. Biden will not be president in 4 years time
3. Harris will be president
4. Lock down persists until May
5. Major down turn in the economy
6. BBC gets funded out of tax not license fee
7. Greece will go bust - again
8. State pension will be cut again
9. Taxes will rise and services will be cut
10. More austerity in other words
