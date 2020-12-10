Covid & British Regulators: Makes You Proud ...

Seriously: this is one of our great competitive strengths.
2020 has not been a year of pride for this Brit. Although it started well with the Greenwich Speech, on the scale of what matters I can't think of anything from Boris Johnson's government that has subsequently been greatly to his credit**, and an awful lot that is utterly disgraceful. (Card-carrying Tory writing here.)
This is, until the lightning-fast regulatory approval and delivery of Covid vaccine, outstripping the rest of the Western world by, what - weeks? months? And how much slower still would they have been if we hadn't set the pace?
This is pragmatic regulation at its very best; and we may hope that it, and we as a nation, will be rewarded. I have frequently lauded Ofgem, the regulator in my own specialist sphere, for its speed, flexibility, practice of consulting properly, willingness to experiment - and to admit shortcomings, and to reiterate swiftly, intelligently and without stupid pride of authorship.
In absolute terms, when you are faced with what seems like a slow response from Ofgem, it's certainly possible to be frustrated. That is, until you talk to anyone working in energy in the EU, where the regulators are slothful, inflexible, uncommunicative, stolid, obtuse and unresponsive. I've lost count of the number of times I've heard continentals say, in open sessions, "they do this already in the UK", or "the British are so much better at this".
It's pretty obvious that in the brave new Covid / "Zero Carbon" world, national flexibility is at a massive premium. The vaccine approval, and a pretty impressive roll-out process, are deeply hopeful signs we are going to make new-found Brexit freedoms tell to our advantage - and in parallel, are going to make the obtuse, Civil-Code-bound federasts squirm.
That's my crumb of comfort at the end of a bleak 2020, and I'm sticking to it. (For now.)
ND
_____________
** The defence spending & foreign aid announcements? - Ed
https://ted.europa.eu/udl?uri=TED:NOTICE:506291-2020:TEXT:EN:HTML
I expect the consultancies will rip them off price wise as usual, but at least it shows someone has a brain and is getting their ducks in a row. I only found out the other day that the swine flu vaccine 2009/10 caused 100 UK cases of narcolepsy, no current treatment and a life-destroying aiment in that society is not structured for people who fall asleep at random intervals.
II.2.4)Description of the procurement:
The MHRA urgently seeks an Artificial Intelligence (AI) software tool to process the expected high volume of Covid-19 vaccine Adverse Drug Reaction (ADRs) and ensure that no details from the ADRs’ reaction text are missed.
IV.1.1)Type of procedure
Award of a contract without prior publication of a call for competition in the Official Journal of the European Union in the cases listed below
The procurement falls outside the scope of application of the directive
Explanation:
For reasons of extreme urgency under Regulation 32(2)(c) related to the release of a Covid-19 vaccine MHRA have accelerated the sourcing and implementation of a vaccine specific AI tool.
Strictly necessary — it is not possible to retrofit the MHRA’s legacy systems to handle the volume of ADRs that will be generated by a Covid-19 vaccine. Therefore, if the MHRA does not implement the AI tool, it will be unable to process these ADRs effectively. This will hinder its ability to rapidly identify any potential safety issues with the Covid-19 vaccine and represents a direct threat to patient life and public health.
Reasons of extreme urgency — the MHRA recognises that its planned procurement process for the SafetyConnect programme, including the AI tool, would not have concluded by vaccine launch. Leading to a inability to effectively monitor adverse reactions to a Covid-19 vaccine.
Events unforeseeable — the Covid-19 crisis is novel and developments in the search of a Covid-19 vaccine have not followed any predictable pattern so far.
It's dated October 23rd, any idea who got the contract? Hopefully not Serco, who can't get to grips with Excel never mind AI.
So, you are not just a teensy bit concerned that a public health crisis - manufactured and gamed-out before the initial outbreak in Wuhan, China – has been used to short-circuit long-held civil liberties, strengthen the authority of political leaders, collapse the economy, dramatically remake basic social relations, and impose absolute control over work, school, gatherings and recreational activities ?
But as long at the UK is in the van of vaccine disbursement that's OK ??
Really ???
I read somewhere only yesterday that somewhere in the Middle East (I think it is the UAE) have been rolling out a Chinese vaccine since Septemeber and RT have said the Russian Sputnik V Vaccine had also been in use for a few days before the release of the Pfizer vaccine.
Of course they may not have undergone the same testing and obviouly cannot be any good because we don't trust the Russians or the Chinese do we?
I don't know why we always have to be so superior. (Sorry if I burst your bubble Nick!)
If you compare CV19 with the Asian flu outbreaks of 1958 and 1968 the contrast is remarkable. Then 100,000 or so excess deaths but life just went on as normal.
I guess in those days we looked forward to getting mumps/measles/rubella/chicken pox as soon as possible, even though there were casualties (a great aunt died pre-dialysis when measles took out her kidneys, I had a girlfriend whose hearing was badly damaged by mumps). Polio and TB were the only things we were vaccinated for. Was there a whooping cough vaccine too?
What if the US or the EU rejects the BioNTech vaccine?
I suppose on nationalistic grounds they are likelier to reject the Oxford one.
