Deal or No Deal

Here we are again, another round of latre night, over the weekend, Pret-eating, high stress negotiations. You would have thought we had become quite skilled at these given they have been a constant stream for nearly 4 years now.
But from what I can see, no, no progress has been made. The whole point of negotiaitons is to, err, negotiate. if you just turn up with a list of red lines which can't be crossed, then not much will ever be achieved.
The original concept is that you have some giveaways, some core red lines and somethings you will only give up in order to close a deal and also if the other side gives something back. That way you get a good deal.
With the EU, they seem to have very firm lines, this is ahuge drawback of having to agree them with 27 in the first place, it makes them a very inflexible negotiator which is a big risk to ever dealing with the EU. I think the EU makes them seem it is powerful, but in fact it just shows the whole thing for the ponderous animal that it is.
For the UK side, a no deal is disastrous and represents and outcome only the most crazed anti-EU people ever wanted. Even Farage and his pals all thought we would get a deal of some sort. If it comes to leaving the EU with no deal it is a huge failure of UK statecraft. Why is there no back up plan for a Norway or Swiss light, or even an Australian type deal? The UK has staked its economic future on an all-or-nothing free trade deal with the EU. Frankly, it has been a terrible strategy for a while, whislt it played well in a 2019 election, it has been a waste of another year to pursue this single strategy.
Of course, if it works then many will say what a great plan and team we have, however, to be less than 50/50 the day before the deadline is not good at all.
5 comments:
All "negotiations " undertaken by the EU always, ALWAYS, get sorted in the last minute of the last hour of the last day. This won't be any different. Having said that, the very evident glee shown by the EU team when they thought they'd backed May into a corner is an indication of the mindset involved.
This ain't no negotiation, bro. It's a punishment beating, administered to ensure other countries don't attempt to leave the EUs embrace.
The huge mistake - made intentionally by May - was to initially engage in the charade....
The Tango is a dance for two.
Well maybe I am a man of the crazy sort
I will accept a no deal brexit in preference to a "deal" agreed by our side, because I have no confidence in Boris or his government.
In the long term our future depends on how we run our own affairs, rather than on what "arrangements" we stitch up with an EU that appears to be fundamentally hostile.
I agree with Polidorisghost. In the long run we will be better off without that ponderous animal on our backs dragging us down. We will be free to trade with the rest of the world and if the EU don't like it....tough. They will be the losers.
Every "negotiation" they are involved in (for much longer than 4 years) involves overnight sessions with a breakthrough at the last minute....from Margaret Thatcher onwards I seem to remember. They've never appreciated our inclusion judging by the way they treated the UK.
It's preposterous they want to keep most of the UK fish and want a 10 year phase after we've left......in order to soften the blow??
A no deal now can't mean there won't ever be deals in the future.
Once reality has set in for the German car manufacturers of the new increased costs of selling cars in the UK, I can't imagine they'll be sitting around doing nothing. There must still be maximum pressure going to be put on the EU for various deals to be made.
Does a big all encompassing deal have to be made or can we have lots of small deals instead?
Maybe I'm being optimistic,but surely enough smaller deals can be agreed to minimise impacts in the most impacted areas but small enough that the EU/UK can save face and both claim victory?
Post a comment