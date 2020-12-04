Germany: another burst of suicidal energy policy

As the whole world knows (but Greens prefer to ignore) Germany's Energiewende policy has been monstrously expensive but of very poor efficacy as regards its ostensible aim (CO2 reduction) - as few bangs for the buck as it's possible to imagine. By any ranking, the top two countries in Europe on CO2** are the UK and Denmark. Most commentators have said: the Germans will think twice before their next round of energy policy-making.
But no. They've just conducted an auction for subsidies to decommission, prematurely, 5 GW of coal-burning power stations in 2021 - and in a second round, a further 10 GW to close in 2022. They are claiming it as a great success, naturlich - but it's actually a madhouse: the "winning" first-round bids have been from relatively modern & efficient black coal plants (the newest being of 2015 vintage), leaving open the stinking abominations that are their lignite plants.
Additionally, Germany has no Capacity Market, meaning no explicit price signals for the looming, everybody-knows-this German electricity capacity crunch.
In the round, the "design" of their system is utter nonsense. I have long said the Germans don't understand markets; and they ain't doing anything to contradict that.
ND
_______
** I well realise some of you say this is a competition you'd rather not enter
4 comments:
Why are we bothered? We're not part of the solution or the problem.
because we love capitalism anon and many people don't so much these days. Especially in Germany where we are supposed to be in constant awe of their rigorous and sensible approach. Here it is the opposite.
Plus we will be the solution at this rate, they can buy our wind through the interconnetor or even our gas fired leccy when they get desperate enough.
Building plenty of nuclear and exporting the electricity to Germany would be worth while.
Don Cox
No doubt they'll blame Brexit.
Post a comment