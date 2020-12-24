Optimism from the bottom of the sherry glass

I should really save this for next week, but I can't resist being a little Happy on a Christmas Eve.
In the space of December we havd or will have had;
1) Pfizer vaccine approval
2) Moderna vaccine approval
3) AstaZeneca on the cusp (28th Dec allegedly, but we will see I think there maybe a delay)
4) A Free Trade Deal with the EU/UK
What a month, after surely the worst year in living memory (was any particular year in the 1970's really worse? certainly not the 1960's or since then) it is a big bang to end on.
Yes, the vaccine will take 4-5 months to roll out and against an ever-evolving virus this will be a race that will have twists and turns yet. But the worst is here now and improvements will permanent rather than the tides we have seen this year.
The brexit deal is even better. The benefits of Brexit, such as no more payments to French fisherman and Greek mafia masquerading as farmers, we have banked and also the decline in immigration to more sustainable levels. With trade deals to be done we are away from the worst of Brussels with only limited downside in the long-term. Better yet, our politicians are newly accountable, much that they will come to regret that in time!
Predicting the FTSE from here for next year will be a challenge, but that is for next week.
Merry Xmas one and all!
4 comments:
Merry Christmas, thanks for providing a fantastic blog with entertaining commentators. Looking forward to more of the same in 2021!
Yes, considering the terrible year I'm happier than I would have thought possible this past summer. So onwards and upwards for 2021! Merry Christmas to all the regulars here who have made life a bit more enjoyable with their comments, enjoy the season.
Brexit? Plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose.
Joyeux Noël et Bonne Année
Post a comment