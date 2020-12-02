Starmer: A Prediction

I don't detect anyone on the Left in Labour (with the possible exception of Paul Mason who, somewhat bizarrely, believes Starmer is his creation) who hasn't now essentially given up on their Leader. For some, they'd barely ever given him a scintilla of benefit of the doubt; either itching for a pretext to go to war, or fully expecting something would lead to it anyway. There were plenty more trying hard to believe Starmer's "continuity-corbyn" 10-point plan was genuine; but they must always have suspected and feared it was not.
All these People's Fronters and Popular Fronters hate each other so cordially, they'll be reaching for whatever weapons come to hand. Starmer's crew are obviously tooled up with Party apparatus, which can appear to be overwhelming firepower. But this is asymmetric warfare: B-52s vs the Viet Cong, who can disappear down tunnels and snipe lethally when targets of opportunity present themselves.
Here's the prediction. Thus far, the Corbynite ranks have shown a fair amount of discipline (e.g. during the ill-fated 'negotiated corbo-climbdown' phase). Some groupuscule on the Left will eventually decide to go nuclear. What have they got? Starmer's DPP / CPS past has been trawled over already, and maybe there's more to come; but I'd say there's something else.
Starmer is about to dragoon his MPs to vote for the Brexit deal, a prospect which many of them just hate. He was Shadow Brexit Secretary. He consorted with Barnier. There will be something from those liaisons that will be deeply to his discredit.
It'll come out.
But if they come out with what they think is a big "gotcha" while the rest of the country is focussed on the Brexit deal or no deal, Christmas, New Year celebrations and the imminent arrival of COVID vaccines, who is even going to notice?
