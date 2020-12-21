Tiers for Fears

The Government is scared, why now and not a week ago I don't really get. The only way to make sense of it is that the scientific advice the Government has been getting is of poor quality. The way the Government has destroyed itself to follow advice, does not look like politics leading to me. Far from it, the Government is being led by the nose by the scientific advice and is being ruined by it.
Meanwhile, with a wrecked Christmas anyway it is right to ask why this was not planned for. It would have been a much better call to stop travel and close shops a week or two ago in the face of rising cases.
Moreover, the suddenness of the move has spooked other Countries, now isolating themselves from the UK. At least we won't notice a no-deal Brexit now!
What a mess and what a disastrous set of guidance from SAGE in my view. Now they are advising total lockdown in the South East for a couple of months, London was in Tier 2 last week. When this mess is over, and it will be with the good news that 500,000 people already have been vaccinated, the whole approach needs to be looked at.
As much as Keir Starmer witters on about what he would have done several weeks ago with the benefit of today's knowledge, I think any Government would have been side-swiped by the weakness of the officialdom in the Government Scientific advisory space. A good way to tell this is that a big song and dance was made about getting rid of Dominic Cummings and pals, but we are in more of a mess now than ever on the communication side with the new people just as flummoxed as the past ones!
15 comments:
London and the south east should have been tier 3 some weeks ago.
The govt bottled it and left it at 2
In context where I am we had 54.5 cases per 100k last week - tier 2, and London had 497 per 100k - also tier 2 last week.
(and wales was ~1000)
Perhaps they mis-read and need to get their eyesight tested.
All humour aside this govt has a track record of last minute knee jerk responses to events that are at best ill thought out.
Moving on to other ill-thought through knee-jerk responses.
never mind the city, what about the wine trade post brexit
The UK just happens to be a trading centre for a number of things like this and if we are not careful, will not be much longer.
Politics (idiot backbench Tory MPs who think that they are negotiating with a virus) forced Boris to put a time limit on the November lockdown. If the November lockdown had continued until case numbers were down to manageable levels (i.e. test and trace working properly) we wouldn’t be where we are now.
At least we can now test Hard Brexit. For many, Christmas has come early.
There are still ten days for the Government to reach some kind of messy compromise with the EU.
The future's not real until it's over.
Don Cox
Following The Science has proved disastrous. That's not too surprising: there is no The Science, there's only what a particular bunch of scientists (and charlatans, and ex-scientists) say.
And who selected that bunch? Why, our Rolls Royce civil service, no doubt. It could all have been a Remoaner plot but it's surely likelier to have been that in reality we have a British Leyland civil service.
Old BE: Thank goodness the usual suspects on the Conservative backbenches (Sir Graham Brady and his pals) have shut up for now in the face of overwhelming evidence that the lockdown --- yet again --- has been too light and too late.
That said, there seems to be a big dollop of luck at work here. Some countries (Germany, Czech Republic) seem to do very well, and then suddenly they don't. For a while people praised Sweden (why light touch Sweden and not light touch Brazil?) and then suddenly even the Swedes don't want the Swedish approach.
If you don't want to follow the science then what do you follow? Chicken entrails? Perhaps the gut instincts of Presidents Trump and Bolsonaro? I know, let's inject people with bleach!
At least, thanks to Boris and his scientists, the UK is leading the world with a vaccination programme. If the Oxford vaccine can be approved in the next few days then the UK might be first, or amongst the first, out of this nightmare.
The biggest problem will be the evolution of vaccine resistance in the virus.
Don Cox
This is not about a virus
@david morris
here we go. Go on then what is it about?
No let me guess it's a conspiracy.
Russians, Chinese, maybe brussels, the Illuminati.
Or is it 5G cellular networks.
Agree, the UK hasn’t been awful in every respect. I genuinely try to be optimistic and I can’t say I would have got it right if I’d been leading the charge. What’s really clear though is that the Flu Pandemic Handbook didn’t work for corona. Countries that followed the Sars Handbook have done better in general. Busy and less developed countries like Thailand have done well, so it isn’t even a cost/tech/infrastructure issue.
One possible good thing about all these countries “shutting us off” might be we finally get a bit of Sars approach - 12 months in...
Everyone knows that the virus is Fake and that a global co-ordinated effort to kill off the economy is part of a big secret plan called The Great Reset. Where the Berlin Wall failed, fake-corona will succeed in keeping us all down.
All the evidence you need is that countries like Brazil, who have called this so-called crisis out have had no sickness or deaths due to “coronavirus”.
Dearime - finally, after only 14 years, we agree on something. I would have a pint to celebrate were the pubs not shut.
"All the evidence you need is that countries like Brazil, who have called this so-called crisis out have had no sickness or deaths due to “coronavirus”."
Where did you get that idea ? The most casual search will give the figures. For instance:
"
Brazil: COVID-19 cases and deaths 2020
Published by Ana María Ríos, Dec 11, 2020
The COVID-19 disease was detected in Brazil on February 26, 2020, making it the first Latin American country to report a case of the novel coronavirus. Since then, the number of infections has risen drastically, reaching nearly 6.8 million cases by December 11. Meanwhile, the first death due to this disease in Brazil was reported on March 18, 2020. Almost nine months later, the number of fatal cases surpassed 179.7 thousand.
"
Don Cox
Can't help feeling that we do need a Great Reset... But in the Civil Service.
Time after time, every single problem seems to be ill thought out, badly implemented and muddled through. There's no time to assess afterwards as it's into the next crisis ad infinitum.
Lockdowns wont eliminate a virus, just delays its spread. The longer it takes to spread, the more it will mutate. The more it mutates, the less chance of a vaccine being effective.
M.
Post a comment