Unreconstructed Remainers: The Last Outing

There are those Remainers like Grayson Perry who after 2016 acquired a modicum of reflective humility about how little they probably represent those whom they once thought they spoke for.
But there are plenty who did not. The Graun, which these days rarely opens its CiF pieces for BTL comments (which itself speak volumes) has today seen fit to open the floodgates under a Brexit piece. And what a deluge it is; some 2,000 gobbets of turgid Remainerist bile, deposited in a mere three hours on a Christmas Sunday morning.
The Comment piece that sits grandly above it is from none other than Will Hutton, the man who destroyed that once estimable institution the Industrial Society, a story for another day. Funnily enough, while predicting we'll be back to the EU on our knees within the decade, even Hutton is obliged to acknowledge a list of detailed achievements the UK made in last week's trade agreement. No such qualifying remarks in the bilge below, which as a body of unrestrained online echo-chamber emotion could serve as a data-source for a psycho-sociological thesis on the low intellectual content of metropolitan *progressive* thought.
What's perhaps most striking is the sheer raging impotence of it, what with Starmer whipping in for a supportive vote in Parliament. That'll be the next major belly-laugh on offer in this bleak Covid midwinter.
Although many of these people will still be fuming in their smart progressive sitting rooms and their rancid progressive bedsits for years to come, I can't see there being many more outburst-outings quite like this one.
ND
4 comments:
Quislings.
One suspects that the Remainer Sulk will rival that of the arch Euro-enthusiast himself, Ted Heath. A suitable way to top and tail the UK's failed experiment with grand European ideals.
There were similar reactions when Henry VIII threw off the rule of Rome. And we may well see a remainer like Bloody Mary in power at some point.
It took over a century and a half to settle -- James II was perhaps the last remainer then, unless you count Cardinal Newman.
Being an island nation not far off shore is an insoluble geopolitical problem. It's easier for the Japanese as they are much further from China than we are from France. You can't (I think) swim from China to Japan.
Don Cox
James II was the legitimate British monarch, overthrown by a foreign (Dutch) invasion force, which was invited to invade by traitors who wanted a Dutch ruler instead of a British one.
So identifying James with the remainer cause is a bit odd.
-- EC
