Weekend Reading: the Sublime and the Hilarious

The first is a stonker: an essay entitled How Race Politics Liberated the Elites - if society is taken to be inherently oppressive, the notion of a common good disappears.
Some extracts:
... The decision-making class has discovered that it enjoys the mandate of heaven, and with this comes certain permissions; certain exemptions from democratic scruple. The permission structure is built around grievance politics. Very simply: if the nation is fundamentally racist, sexist and homophobic, I owe it nothing. More than that, conscience demands that I repudiate it.
... for the white bourgeoisie ... America’s illegitimacy transcends any particular historical facts about slavery and segregation. Indeed it transcends America, as one can surmise by the ease with which American grievance politics has been exported throughout the Western world. In this we sometimes see the use of American historical references that have been weirdly transposed, as when a house once lived in by Rosa Parks was relocated from Detroit to Berlin... Under the empire of Christendom, the market for material relics from the Passion of Christ was similarly global; they left the holy land and ended up in various seats of earthly power. Most recently, the transatlantic festival of George Floyd attests to the fact that it isn’t simply America that stands accused...
There appears to be a circle of mutual support between political correctness, technocratic administration, and the bloated educational machinery. Because smartness (as indicated by educational credentials) confers title to rule in a technocratic regime, the ruling class adopts a distinctly cognitivist view: virtue does not consist of anything you do or don’t do, it consists of having the correct opinions. This is attractive, as one may then exempt oneself from the high-minded policies one inflicts upon everyone else. ...You can de-legitimise the police out of a professed concern for black people, and the explosion of murder will be confined to black parts of the city you never see, and journalists are not interested in. In this way, you can be magnanimous while avoiding the moral pollution and that comes from noticing reality...
The second is less demanding, and you may have seen promoted elsewhere; but I'm puffing it, too. It's a Beeb investigation into Indian propaganda methods against Pakistan, replete with an astonishing array of nicely crafted fake NGOs, websites and other ingenious subterfuge. Well, what else did we imagine? OK, but it's still
pretty funny illuminating.
Settle down by your fireside ...
"Indian propaganda methods against Pakistan, replete with an astonishing array of nicely crafted fake NGOs, websites and other ingenious subterfuge"
And we have Bellingcat and Brigade 77. That nice Mr Soros has a whole array of fake NGOs staffed with real people getting paid real money.
Remember the babies who were ripped from the incubators and left to die by Saddam's troops?
"virtue does not consist of anything you do or don’t do, it consists of having the correct opinions"
Peter Hitchens was noting this 20 years back in The Abolition Of Britain.
Post a comment