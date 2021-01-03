2021 Predictions - maybe the hardest one in 14 years

We started this little tradition 14 years ago now, gulp, how time flies.
As I said last week, back in 2006-9 myself and the readership often got 4/5 or better for predictions, it continued at a good rate until the last couple of years when the winner, like last year, often only got 1/5. The world has become more unpredictable or perhaps the authors and readers more stupid....
But now we have 2021, with a global pandemic and runaway stock market fuelled by frankly mental levels of money printing - all the whilst having Russia and China waiting in the wings and a geriatric in charge of America.
So, good luck, we will need it for both the game and as the kids say, IRL.
Here goes
1) FTSE close on 31/12/21
2) Share price of Tesla on 31/12/21 (this stock, the focus of the irrational market, will be the bell-weather for a market crash too this year...or not...)
3) When will the Tier system end in the UK (assumes this year...optimism central I am)
4) Who will be US President at the end of the Year
5) What price will Bitcoin be in US Dollars?
A nice rounded global focus there, bit more on the markets this year. As always there are bonus points (to a maximum of one) for guessing some major geo-political event too in your response.
Good luck all...
No comments:
Post a comment