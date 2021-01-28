Mystic Meg Does Bitcoin

Note: this dynamic young lady describes herself** as an entrepreneur, and I suspect she's read that bit where the man who got richest during the California goldrush was the one who sold shovels ...
Me, I'd say that ordinarily a graph like Bitcoin's is a screaming short. But what do I know? (*returns to seance*)
ND
__________
**She's also a "current philosophy graduate student". I think I like this woman.
1 comment:
Bitcoin will benefit as the lack of supply drops whilst there are 'mines' being built in the artic to get, er, a couple of bitcoins a day.
How this plays into the rest of the market for crypto is harder to say. What I dont see is Bitcoin dropping to say $6,000 again anytime soon. The only outlier for it is the rate of frud and stealing of online assets, if that continues to get worse and worse then the allure will fade.
With shorter supply and more demand, plus huge money printing in fiat currency, there will be ups and downs still, but there is a bedrock of support.
Tomorrow I will write about WSB - the most interesting story in years int he markets.
Post a comment