Not enough vaccine is not the same as lack of effort

All I read around at the moment is how incompetent the Government are, interestingly, this applies pretty much to all Countries bar New Zealand and China - where the Government is amazing and beneficent of course.
In the UK, bored of the new lockdown and desperate to get out of things, pundits everywhere are asking why the Government has not asked.....taxi drivers, the army, pharmacists, vets, GP's, delivery drivers, schools, sports facilities...to help with the vaccine roll-out.
It is as if the only limiting factor is willpower - the real issue is lack of vaccine availability and the sign-off to use it once tested. With the way production is going, we will be lucky to get to more than 1 million doses a week in the next month and thereafter it might ramp up. It is not just production, but of course AstraZeneca has sold the vaccine all around the world, the UK only gets a portion of what is produced.
Still, it says a lot about how low the level is of the the commentators on the virus are at the moment, of course Keir Starmer is king of this battle, demanding 2 million a week vaccinated just because he wants to set Boris a target to fail at.
With the quality of insight offered across the UK currently, no wonder we are in a mess....and we are keeping kids off school too, not helping improve the long-term prospects of this improving either.
Pfizer and astra between them already supplied several million before certification plus we have had another month of manufacture, there is no shortage just lack of will, look at Israel.
