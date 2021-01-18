UK shrinks 2.6% in November - apparently great news

Many economists, like Andrew Sentance for example, are declaring it a relative success that the UK economy did not shrink more during the 2nd Lockdown.
Determined to see a silver lining to every cloud, they were expecting far worse and think this sets the UK up for a big re-bound in the near future.
For me, some of the logic is poor, the second lockdown was not like the first, shops and schools were open and people were fed up with the restrictions when virus infections 'felt' low. If you fast forward to today, it is a lot more like the first lockdown.
Also, with the lockdown here set to last until vaccine escape (if achievable) we have a whole Q1 of negative growth to deal with.
The UK economy is going to be a lot smaller by the time the pandemic is over / under control. Yes there will be a big period of catch up with 10% growth for a couple of quarters, but lots of the damage is permanent along with a much higher debt to GDP ratio.
A few positives though, the share market and Sterling are already trading very low as compared to historical norms - there maybe upside in both for a while yet.
To me the big unknown for the year remains inflation - can QE keep inflation in its box forever? Maybe 2021 is when we find out.
4 comments:
How much inflation do you think is too much ?
Don Cox
To a large extent the pandemic is long over, however the panic-demic continues.
99% of the damage to the economy is done by the political reaction for whatever reason.
The damage will continue until the punishment beatings stop.
ONS stats- 2020 overall mortality 6th worst in last 20 years.
To a large extent the pandemic is long over, however the panic-demic continues.
99% of the damage to the economy is done by the political reaction for whatever reason.
The damage will continue until the punishment beatings stop.
ONS stats- 2020 overall mortality 6th worst in last 20 years.
"For me, some of the logic is poor, the second lockdown was not like the first, shops and schools were open and people were fed up with the restrictions when virus infections 'felt' low. If you fast forward to today, it is a lot more like the first lockdown. "
Lockdown 3 is nothing like the Lockdown 1. Then just about all businesses closed, regardless of whether they had to or not. Unless it was vital everyone closed up and went home. Now just about every business is open, other than the ones who are closed by law, ie shops/pubs etc. The trades are all on full chat, the traffic on the roads is many multiples of what it was in L1. I'm a farmer and was out and about during L1 as I had to be, the country was like a ghost town. Around my parts I'd say economic activity has been very similar ever since L1 ended and people started to get back to work. Since then they've not stopped.
Post a comment