WallsStreetBets - Suckers gambit!

What a week, sorry for my lack of posting, have in a tiny way been getting involved and making enough money for a couple of decent takeaways.
Getting involved in what you ask?
Well, in the most 2021 story yet, Trumpism came to the US markets and just like in politics, make a big splash before getting punched. Maybe he story is not quite finished, but this week has seen the top and blow-off.
What happened? Well, a canny bunch of retail investors saw that in the US to stocks #GME, #AMC, were being shorted over 100% (hedge funds selling shares, buying them, then selling them again to create double short positions). The retail group started going long, 'to fight the hedgies' A meme developed, thousands of retail investors (now led on by very easy access to the market from phone apps like Reddit), joined in and the Hedge funds were in trouble. The price was rocketing by 100's of percent and they were short. So they had to buy too and the share exploded up over 500% and more.
Of course, the hedgies then started complain to the regulator, but also the trading apps were in trouble, they did not have the cash collateral to clear their trades (takes 3 days for the 'instant' retail deposits to clear for them). So they limited buying, this, together with hedge funds clearing their shorts at a big loss, meant the buying pressure started falling and so down to earth came #GME.
Then yesterday one of the 'leaders' - WallStreetbets - a nicely anonymous twitter handle to go with the current zeitgeist, started pushing a little known crypto currency- Dogecoin. This promptly went up 800% but has also fallen back already.
Rampers and irrational booms are not unusual, the dotcom bubble many will remember and also, strangely, the frenzied period in 2009 are the market bottom of the Great Recession. Now lots of people are sat at home, with unused disposable income and gameified trading apps - it is a recipe for fun and the huxters to let rip. Of course if also exposes the Hedge Funds et al who are at the same game, but to me, that is hardly new information. However, for some millennials, that idea they are not investing but trying to take down hedge funds has a moral appeal - very smart move by the huxters, it has worked a treat.
I guess they have a few more pump and dumps in them and it will be over...
Creating a false market, or what?
I'm no friend of hedgies, but -
Just as false as the over 100% sell pressure hedgies put on companies
You sound like an idiot. Trying to put politics into the market.
You shouldn't write about things that you clearly have no idea about. Are you shitting your pants right now? The GME phenomena and the Doge coin event are two completely separate movements and there is no person with a handle of Wallstreetbets. WSB is a subreddit with nearly 6 million members and started the GME movement. The Doge coin movement was started by a completely separate subreddit. Why am I wasting time on you?
You really failed your DD on this post, friend. Reddit is not a stock trading app. The WallStreetBets twitter handle doesn't officially represent the r/wallstreetbets community, it's actually run by a huckster that used to be part of that community but was kicked out. Try to get a better handle on the situation before analysis, rather than parroting what you read on business news sites.
All good fun and the democratic party donors are going to be demanding heads! I shall stick with my get rich slow strategy as its worked fine these last 20 or 30 years.The odd fun punt on blockchain, gold etc is interesting but akin to my annual bet on the national, fun but of no real financial consequence.
Despite some inaccuracies, this looks a reasonable summation of what occurred. For those making pedantic points, would you care to comment on what (in the round) is wrong with this post?
The Trump Derangement Syndrome is still strong in this one.
@Matt:
1. He posted too early. The Robin Hood brokerage was forced to allow ongoing trading in GME which is no longer fallen to earth, but at 333.06 as I type this. i.e. Up $US120 or so overnight.
2. He ignored the almost certain illegality of the brokerages who stopped their customers from buying shares in GME et al. even though the buyers had sufficient margin on deposit.
3. He ignored the long term damage to the reputations of the brokerage houses which refused legal and properly funded buy orders, including the chief villain, Robin Hood, but also my brokerage TD-Ameritrade, which I no longer trust and from which I am looking for a place to move my investments. My investments are small, just less than $3M US, but I expect millions of us small fry are made nervous and running away.
It's all gambling, and it will end in tears. Only the casino owner makes a profit.
Don Cox
All of life is gambling, Don, and life does indeed end with tears.
And I see Google zapped 100,000 negative reviews of Robinhood from furious customers. Turns out Robinhood's real business is selling the retail client behaviour data to hedge funds, who'da thunk it?
