Weekend Post: in which the Terminator plainly explains the limits of self-rationality

After my posts which generated a big debate (I am not going to say quality) a couple of weeks back, I came across this excellent piece below which is a tweet reply by Arnold Schwarzenegger. I enjoy the way he spells out the limits to post-modern rationalism and how one can moderate one's own behaviour to avoid self- radicalising. I know occasionally it falls down, sometimes nearly all the experts are wrong, but this is almost always when politics are the driver and one side is pushing a angle, it does not invalidate the process.
"I always say you should know your strengths and listen to the experts,. If you want to learn about building biceps, listen to me, because I've spent my life studying how to get the perfect peak and I have been called the greatest bodybuilder of all time. We all have different specialities.
Dr. Fauci and all of the virologists and epidemiologists and doctors have studied diseases and vaccines for their entire lives, so I listen to them and I urge you to do the same. None of us are going to learn more than them by watching a few hours of videos. It’s simple: if your house is on fire, you don’t go on YouTube, you call the damn fire department. If you have a heart attack, you don’t check your Facebook group, you call an ambulance. If 9 doctors tell you you have cancer and need to treat it or you will die, and 1 doctor says the cancer will disappear, you should always side with the 9. In this case, virtually all of the real experts around the world are telling us the vaccine is safe and some people on Facebook are saying it isn’t.
In general, I think if the circle of people you trust gets smaller and smaller and you find yourself more and more isolated, it should be a warning sign that you’re going down a rabbit hole of misinformation. Some people say it is weak to listen to experts. That’s bogus. It takes strength to admit you don’t know everything. Weakness is thinking you don’t need expert advice and only listening to sources that confirm what you want to believe."
Arnie is putting it about these days, isn't he?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x_P-0I6sAck&feature=emb_logo
I wonder what kind of a platform he has. Not nil, anyhow
I quite like Arnie. I grew up watching his classic films like "Jingle All The Way","Batman & Robin" and wasn't "Red Sonja" really something else?
I'm not quite sure I would like to take the advice of an actor though.
Especially not one who started his career being a serial steroid abuser, then having the fine sense of judgement to cheat on his wife ( the fine Maria Shriver ) with the maid. (and raising kid thereof on the side )
Perhaps you think his judgement is fine. I beg to differ.
I find it no more than an appeal to authority.
We know Governments lie, regularly and habitually.
We know for a fact that Journalist wouldn't know a fact if it bit them on the arse.
We also know the media companies manipulate and censor depending on their particular political leanings.
And you're surprised that people are having difficulties accepting the "official story"?
Not for the first time I think to the mishandling of the MMR.
Which wasn’t really that badly dealt with. But even by the early 2000s the credibility of the government of spin was near zero.
They simply were not believed.
Experts are people, people have agendas, so experts have agendas.
If they were always honest, then Arnie's advice holds true. But they aren't, so further judgement is required.
Personally, I always listen to an actor when he/she isn't reading a script.
Said no-one.
Ever
When you see your way of life crashing around you I can't say it's encouraging to be listening to Prof Whitty. Richard Littlejohn writes today that we could still be in this masked duck-and-cover fix in 2025 and who's to say not ?
The sounds coming for Government are that the vaccine is not the panacea to get us out of lockdown.
The experts would have us locked down for ever. Politics (unqualified opinion) has to take over again at some point.
I know a thing or two about building biceps too, including Arnie's progressive overload methods and the fact is that most of us can't do it. We are not genetically favoured to build muscle no matter how hard we try or whatever supplements we take. In this regard Arnie is admitting that expert advice often only benefits a very narrow elite and offers false promise to the rest.
His book Total Recall is an excellent read and he is a truly remarkable man. He would have made a great President.
A reminder; The Royal Society's motto 'Nullius in verba' is taken to mean 'take nobody's word for it'.
M.
