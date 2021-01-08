Weekend post - To Trump or not to Trump?

After a week in which he pushed for an insurrection and got the YMCA storming the Capitol, President Trump has now said he won't attend the inauguration of Joe Biden. Quelle Surprise.
So the question for debate in the comments:
1 - Should be be impeached?
2 - Will he be impeached?
The new season of Earth:2021 is certainly shaping up to match the ghoulish horror of the 2020 season.
3 comments:
No, he should not be impeached. They have been trying to impeach him since he was elected, and it looks like a campaign of persecution rather than politics. Obama suffered a similar campaign, with the constant attempts to prove that he wasn't a US citizen.
Neither was a successful President, although Trump at least worked for peace. But both also show the strict limits on Presidential power which is such an important feature of the US constitution. French presidents, for instance, have too much power -- and as for Russian and Turkish presidents ...
Will he in fact be impeached ? I have no idea, but there isn't much time.
Don Cox
Should be be impeached?
My reply is, impeached for doing what?
Will be be impeached?
The demonrats are capable of anything. I think their vindictiveness will be endless for President Trump, his family and his supporters.
But, I feel that a time will come when many who worked against him these past four years, will long for his presidency. The democrat presidency will be awful; not just for the people of the USA but for the world.
Impeaching him (and removing him from office) would just motivate his base.
The house may well go through and create the articles of impeachment, like they have previously but the senate trial still needs a two-thirds super majority. So would need a number of Republicans to vote for impeachment - not sure doing so would benefit Republicans.
There's rumours that Trump will form a third party to take on the D's and R's. If so impeaching Trump just gives him increased appeal to his base.
