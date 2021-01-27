When will it end ?

The UK media remain keen to depress us all with gory details of how 100,000 people have died of Covid. To me the number is flawed, the real number should be excess deaths and not this easily disputable number. but it makes it easier for the loony 'Boris the Butcher' headcases to argue for lockdown forever etc.
On that note, the excellent progress in vaccination should mean that light is at the end of the tunnel, just when we are at the worst point of the pandemic yet.
It looks like all (ish) over 80's will have been vaccinated with an initial does by the end of January or early February. This will continue to bring case number down (which have fallen even faster than they rose, not that pundits seem to want to comment on that) even further.
The tricky decision will then be when to release lockdown. there are many knowns, the state of the economy, the lack of education, the lack of cancer and other treatments - these are not minor considerations.
The known unknowns are also hard - how effective is a one dose approach? will the younger population still suffer and end up with many deaths and hospitalisations if restrictions are reduced a lot? How long do the vaccine's give protection for? Will a new variant arise that nix's the whole strategy?
it is quite a balance, the Government do not want another lockdown after this. As such they will push it for as long as they think they can manage given the parlous economic circumstances, to buy the most time for the vaccine programme to work.
With that view, I think the idea schools will be back at end of February to be unlikely, but not impossible given the rapid vaccination rate and relative fall in numbers cases currently. With vaccine success, the end of March is a more likely time for Tier 3/4 in most of the Country.
If the lockdownders win, then end of April will be the worst case. Spring sees the virus struggle to transmit so easily anyway for a few months and cases will remain low whilst they carry on with a wider vaccination programme.
The worst case news is a variant develops that is vaccine resistant currently, such that it causes a 6-8 week delay in the current plan and end up with restrictions for a lot longer. I can't see Wimbledon or any sports having fans until the autumn and I am very glad I don't own a nightclub right now.
8 comments:
What has happened to the BBC? It was bad enough when all they could witter on about was Brexit. I didn't think it could get any worse but today and yesterday are beyond belief. Yesterday's BBC1 6 o'clock news was 25 mins of Covid related with 5 mins on other news. This morning's Today programme I had to turn off. Are they trying to send us all mad?
There are other things happening in the world and even with Covid related stuff I'd quite like to know what's going on elsewhere in the world eg the deaths in Mexico which are much worse than ours.
Luckily I can get RT and Aljazeera on freeview so I can get a flavour of other things.
Meanwhile I have a cousin in Western Australia where life carries on as (the old) normal for now at any rate.
When will it end ?
A Doctor writes
"I've no idea, I'm not into politics"
While emoting about the 100,000th 'Covid Death', Johnson said that now is not the time to be reviewing the Government's management of the epidemic.
Consider this; the Paschendaele offensive in 1917 had a clear objective and was scheduled to start on a date which was (historically) the beginning of a dry spell. It rained. A lot. For a long time. Did the High Command amend the plan? Of course not. Instead, they doubled down on failure and killed so many British soldiers that there were serious doubts whether the UK could find enough replacements to continue the war in 1918.
The bloody idiot in Number 10 needs to be told that continuous review of whether his administration is following the right strategy should be Agenda Item 1 EVERY BLOODY MORNING. Instead he listens only to the usual parade of failures, and blanks out anyone who dares to differ.
I think the vaccine roll out and the vaccine in the UK is fantastic at the moment.
For all I've said, Boris, Hancock et al should be praised for sticking by their posts and for showing true grit.
https://www.repubblica.it/cronaca/2021/01/26/news/interview_pascal_soriot_ceo_astrazeneca_coronavirus_covid_vaccines-284349628/
This interview with the head of Astra Zeneca shows how proud Britain should be right now.
Being a lockdown sceptic myself we cannot blow it now but surely there must come a time when when we call it a day.
Kev, you are right.
(Me too ...
http://www.cityunslicker.co.uk/2020/12/covid-british-regulators-makes-you-proud.html )
Surely the best way to look at a pandemic is the average age of death before it started and afterwards.
How much life has been lost? Also when was the last time that this was the average age of death?
I suspect that by doing this it would not look so bad.
the Paschendaele offensive in 1917.
Could be a good example. Was certainly a bloody, wasteful, attritional battle that caused immense casualties to both sides. Even today who actually won is disputed.
Why did the generals persist? Were they simply uncaring fools who did not consider the life of a Tommy of any value? Or did they simply have a similar pack of bad option cards as any government does today.
The British were trying to convince the Americans to join the allies. Before the Russians collapsed and the French mutinies broke the Entente.
It was a bad battle. On, as you rightly suggest, on unusually sodden ground. With the aim of nothing much more than making the Huns fight and counter attack. (U boat port objectives aside.)
What was the alternative? The British Army was in Flanders. It could not decamp to the south of France and fight there. The French weren’t going to do anything. The Russians even less. The salvation lay in the USA. Who were not all that keen to join a losing side. No offensive meant stalemate. Allowing the Central Powers to reinforce their success in the east and finish off the Russians.
The point about tunnel vision is well made. The plan for the offensive was overly ambitious and too large. It failed quite early on. Yet, the battle raged until both sides were exhausted and both defeated.
The tragedy is, It went on far too long. But who could know how long was too long? The Germans might have been on the verge of collapse. Might have been withdrawing troops from the eastern front. Who knew?
Hindsight shows the battle to be a mostly unnecessary, mostly pointless slaughter that cost the allies the veteran troops they would sorely miss in the Kaisers Offensive the following year, and prevented the deployment of reserves to the front.
A bolder politician could have sacked Haig. But just imagine if they had. What effect would that have had?
The few months earlier battle of Arras. Where the British airforce really did lose huge numbers of expensively trained new pilots in a matter of weeks is another example. But Trenchard didn’t send his pilots to be killed because he felt like it. He knew the planes were obsolete. The pilots raw. The advantages of weather and terrain and capability with the enemy.
But what was the alternative? Inform the infantry, sorry. Can’t get any photos of the lines for you today. It’s too dangerous for our people. We could lose a dozen on that mission. You send a few battalions in. You’ll soon discover where their artillery is.
Hard choices.
That’s what this is.
The aftermath will decide if those made were correct.
On the chin, Nick. I take it on the chin.
Post a comment