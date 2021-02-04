Capitalist Conspiracy? - there's a smell in the air

That said, there are some pretty distasteful politico-financial pitches circulating just now. Most of you will have seen the grinning face of Nigel Farage (not least on the ads that blogger inserts on our pages, and ubiquitously on Guido). His promotion is at once blatantly political and blatantly self-interested. He wants us all to get rich by cashing in on Brexit, via a little scheme he has in mind ...
I can't see Nigel enhancing his rep much in this way, not withstanding its anti-establishment tone: and it kinda suggests he doesn't plan on making a serious run at the 2024 GE.
But all that's pretty tame and domestic (and above-board in regulatory terms), compared to certain ghastly current US scams which I have no intention of linking to on this site, but which pitch mercilessly to the rabid tendency in US "politics", making it virtually their patriotic duty to hand over all their wordly wealth to, errrr, a little scheme ... The promoters have presumably already identified their heavily fortified bunker-on-the-Brazilian-beach for the inevitable day when it all goes tits-up, and some extremely angry owners of patriotic firearms come looking for a righteous refund.
Bernie Madoff, when all said and done, only plundered the gentry, who were satisfied to let the law run its course. He probably doesn't fancy reprising his ponzi schemes to fellow inmates of the federal pen ...
ND
________
^^ I haven't forgotten that we haven't followed up yet on this post from the end of last year: http://www.cityunslicker.co.uk/2020/12/define-capitalism-holiday-homework-for.html
5 comments:
Aren't most of the Gamestop (or whatever) holders prepared to lose their money to crush a few hedgies for sport?
Anyone in it for the money must either be very foolish or very cynical (and with good timing). Once the shorts have been squeezed until the pips squeak I see no reason to hodl.
I have noticed that every politico or political journalist seems to have a book to hawk.
Every interview, ' ...as you'll read in my up coming book ... '
"I see no reason to hodl"
Quite right. Yodel perhaps but hodl never.
Anon #1;
That seems to be the story floating about - but since it's so prevalent, it smells of justification after the fact.
There's something odd here.
Madeoff.. there's a name to conjure with.
Just about the only conman within the financial industry to do time following 2008
And all because he stole from his own tribe.
Had he stuck to conning goyim, he'd still be in business.
