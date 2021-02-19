How it’s going - Covid economic shock

If only because I am bored of seeing the usual suspects say the UK has had the worst global recession due to Covid and the most deaths and what an exceptional horror story we are etc etc.
As always in reality, it is much greyer, the major economies of Europe have been in a very similar vein, except Germany who avoided the tough first wave and they only compare the the USA who have not closed down as much as Europe (but, on balance have the same level of deaths broadly, if not a little better).
But funnily, I don't read anywhere that the USA has done better than Europe throughout the pandemic from both a medical and economic perspective? I wonder why?
2 comments:
If you base it on starting at 100% and assuming that each %age is relevant to it's previous level, we haven't done well really.
UK comes 2nd to bottom:
France 94.98
Germany 95.92
Italy 93.46
Spain 90.14
UK 92.23
US 97.52
We beat Spain whoopee.
No idea why I did that but a quick mental scan said so :)
/relevant/relative!
