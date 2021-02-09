Is Boris really the worst Prime Minister for Covid?

Yesterday's excellent post on the dire May/Hammond combo made me think about how alternative realities may have come to pass. The events since 2016 have been very unpredictable and at many moments the history of the UK could have easily been different. A simple one would have been for the arch-remainers to sign up to May's BRINO for example. Oh, how they wish they did now to my constant joy. If they had, there would be no Boris government now, but continuity May until 2022, with the benefit of total reliance on the DUP.
However, along comes covid, she dithers in March 2020. She would have dithered, as May was never decisive plus always had to seek the counsel of the DUP. It would be as bad if not worse than Boris in the first wave and then with BRINO we would have signed up to the EU vaccine scheme with a much worse position now. Hammond would have been more cautious than Sunak and so the economy maybe inw worse shape than it is now, but that is harder to say as Sunak's profligacy we may come to regret.
or
Perhaps May loses to Corbyn in 2017 or somehow he become PM.
Along comes Covid, again dithering with the crazy team in Labour (Abbott, Burgon - remember these idiots?) then followed by a huge lockdown for months enabling a full on discussion about a socialist revolution in the UK to stop people ever working having to do Capitalist work again. Constant musing about nationalising broadband and the trains in the name of the pandemic. Nothing to do to really fix the pandemic as the Tankies think for them this is the 2nd coming for communism. Of course, Labour would also have signed up to EU vaccine scheme plus decided to declare that the poor people of the world and especially Palestinians need vaccines more than we do in the UK with our magnificent NHS.
There are no other alternatives, Keir Starmer was not leader in any way to take over. This was the world as it could have been with only 3 choices - May, Corbyn or Boris.
So in conclusion you can think Boris is a useless dud surrounded by incompetent fools - but look at the alternative, his 4/10 is still better either of the other options that we had.
Dr C.U.Pangloss or what?
You are forgetting the other Jeremy - Hunt. On paper he might have been better placed for a more sure-footed early response, on the med side if not the economy.
This issue is now more about why we have a Prime Minister at all.
Unelected academics of dubious politics have taken over.
First it was about flattening the curve to save the NHS.
Then it was about locking down to await a vaccine to make the disease less lethal (it was killing 0.04 of infected, most of them very old and very ill.)
Well we've waited for the vaccines. They are here and they will cut the death rate way below 0.04% and if not then why are we bothering ?
Now it's about zero Covid and lockdown, masks and social distancing could last years.
Professor Time Spector even used the phrase of big weddings and stadium events "Those days are gone."
If Boris accepts this then I give him a zero and not a 4 out of 10.
At what point do we say. OK. Protect the very old and the very ill. Let the rest get on with it. ???
I keep telling you. The cure and the people who think they need to give us it are far more lethal that the disease.
For once I agree, Boris is not the worst.
Back in March last year I thought 'Oh, this will peak about 20K come summer - end of'. Totally wrong as was Boris, all normal rules and expectations went off the scale. Boris did at least get with the memo eventually, May would still be dithering and Corbyn would with luck be pushing daisies. So Boris may be a p&*s-poor prime minister but not as p&*s-poor as the others.
Eyeballing the numbers it seems to me Covid has a special liking for overweight Caucasoids. Not averse to the rest, but not so much. Maybe something of this will come out long after it matters. Boris got the short straw on this one - couldn't happen to a nicer chap. But TBF he does seem to have grown up a little bit - from a very low base.
'Ever working having to do Capitalist work again.' now there is an insightful remark. I reckon it is going to be very hard to get the capitalist machine going again. Capitalism may very well get going nicely - for about 25% of the working age population. Dishy Rishy will have a job on his hands.
