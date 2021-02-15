More Energiewende fun

I feel bad to be ragging on the Germans again this week, after all I am quite a Germanophile in actuality. However, as my co-blogger ND writes frequently the Energiewende (which means Energy transition in English) is a real piece of live modelling on the stupidity of politicians to want their virtue signalling to come true.
This past week has seen a deep freeze in Germany and as so often in the European Winter very little wind at ground level. As you can see above, the solar panels are not much use when covered by a couple of inches of snow and the wind turbines are still without any wind. The renewables contribution to the German network dropped to between 0-2%...from a nominal 33% which is what they were claiming last year for the success of energiewende.
Maybe some self-heating tiles would help the solar? Nonetheless, this weekend saw lots of coal back-up coming online in Germany together with some neighbourly calls to France for some of their nuclear capacity which Germany has been so busy shutting down.
If only there was a word for this in English to match the German Schadenfreude.
3 comments:
Not so much "Energiewende" as "Energie ende".
But that's been the left-green goal all along, to wreck the energy supplies of Western nations and end economic growth. Everything they do is deliberate sabotage.
I wonder, what is the German compound word for 'Hypocritical Parasite Country'?
"scheinheiliges Parasitenland", you can't compress it into one word.
