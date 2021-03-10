Don't Like Piers Morgan, BUT ...

... in fact IN MY HONESTLY HELD OPINION, hahah, he has often behaved reprehensively in the extreme ... but this is superb!
ND
I find the fact I am as often in total agreement as furious disagreement with him, disturbing.
Piers presumably has inside knowledge.
I’m sure the attention seeking little victim will be upset to know. As far as viewing figures are concerned, the Great British public found her less interesting than Steve Davis and Dennis Taylor, playing with their balls on 12 foot table
What inside knowledge do you need, to conclude she's talking self-serving bilge? Great British Public will certainly agree, whatever the BBC thinks.Someone around here said Harry looks ill & apt to top himself? Can only agree. Talk about pussy-whipped.
The relatively modest audience figure hasn't stopped the BBC from trying to inflate a whispy allegation into a constitutional crisis. Carl Beech wrapped up his fantasies in more detail than la Markle could manage.
Mr and Mrs Sparkles bring to mind Ahab and Jezebel in the Old Testament.
"What inside knowledge do you need ..."You missed the joke.
Post a comment
7 comments:
I find the fact I am as often in total agreement as furious disagreement with him, disturbing.
Piers presumably has inside knowledge.
I’m sure the attention seeking little victim will be upset to know. As far as viewing figures are concerned, the Great British public found her less interesting than Steve Davis and Dennis Taylor, playing with their balls on 12 foot table
What inside knowledge do you need, to conclude she's talking self-serving bilge? Great British Public will certainly agree, whatever the BBC thinks.
Someone around here said Harry looks ill & apt to top himself? Can only agree. Talk about pussy-whipped.
The relatively modest audience figure hasn't stopped the BBC from trying to inflate a whispy allegation into a constitutional crisis. Carl Beech wrapped up his fantasies in more detail than la Markle could manage.
Mr and Mrs Sparkles bring to mind Ahab and Jezebel in the Old Testament.
"What inside knowledge do you need ..."
You missed the joke.
Post a comment