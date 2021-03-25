Geo-Engineering: Here We Go!

It has always been obvious that when actual Warming became a clear and present global danger, geo-engineering would hove rapidly into view. It's so obvious: we all know how to reduce ambient temperature - indeed Krakatoa2 could do it for us at any time! CO2 "control" was always an indirect proxy for the actual objective - temperature control. And here it comes.
The swampy-leftie-greenies Really, Really Hate This - because it's a scientific solution executed by industrial means, as opposed to just de-industrialising and living in caves. I suspect the non-swampies on the green left hate it on slightly different grounds: because they kinda feel they could take control of current "green" policies (though personally I doubt it, see my several posts on how it's mainstream Bizness & Finance now, and has been since 2019) - see Ed Miliband's recent outpouring.**
But the World Government types will easily "pivot" towards it (I think that's the modern phraseology), because of course you can't have geo-engineering being done on any other basis. Unilateral geo-engineering? - perish the thought!
Well, they may be wrong again. Because three very big players will be having none of that: China, Russia and (mark my words) the USA, even under Biden. Unilateral actions will start, just as soon as they are thoroughly fed up of forest fires etc.
Watch it happen.
ND
___________
** can't vouch for the accuracy of this, but I read that when Mili gave his speech online it attracted, *ahem*, 76 viewers ...
1 comment:
"just as soon as they are thoroughly fed up of forest fires etc.": if I were fed up with wildfires I suppose I might adopt rational land management policies - such as Australia, for instance, used to have. And even in that cooler climate, shiver!, and with rational policies, still sometimes wildfires got out of hand.
We moved into a house just two streets away from where an Aussie wildfire eventually burnt out just three or four years previously. We reckoned we were safe because the land nearby still hadn't regenerated and built up lots of fuel for next time.
The burnt-out houses were a reminder of the risks of choosing to live in or near 'the bush'.
Put otherwise, the problem is nowt to do with 'climate change', the problem is Greenery-Wankery.
Post a comment