Government Completely Off The Rails

Knowing our esteemed BTL crowd, I recognise that many of you have already formed the view that there is nothing to be expected from the present government. Fair enough: like many others - millions, probably - when I voted for Johnson's party in GE2019 I had little hope of consistency or integrity.
But. Drafting a Bill so that "putting at risk of serious annoyance" qualifies as "causing serious harm"; and making that a criminal offence? OK, sometimes these things are included in a Bill at an early stage for the purpose of abandoning them later as a concession.
(The grotesque mis-use of the word "harm" is a very modern, essentially leftist gambit, exemplified by the insistece that to state trans women aren't actually women is to cause "literal harm". Obviously enough, it's a malign attempt to co-opt the ethos of the physical HSE sphere, where all manner of things can readily be outlawed without further ado, leaving very little space for argument.)
So, funnily enough, for the woke brigade this should be their ultimate wet dream: we know what runs the risk of "seriously annoying" them. The only reason why they aren't piling in behind this is that for the time being it would be Pritti Patel calling the shots. Put that putative legislation into woke hands, however, and it's the end for free speech: they are getting close to something similar in Scotland, too. Hey, lots of things cause me serious annoyance too: but never introduce a dangerous weapon into a fray when it will promptly be turned upon yourself.
We know Boris is a populist clod; and Patel ... well what can we say without risking serious annoyance? But - Not Being Corbyn only takes a government so far. Can Tory MPs put a stop to this nonsense?
PS: at the risk of causing further serious annoyance ... where are those feminists who used to say that if only we put women in charge of everything, the world would be a much nicer place?
I read about this yesterday, and my assumption was that this was intended to be used against e.g. a rentamob turning up outside your house, protesting that you've misgendered someone, preventing you from leaving the house, making your life a misery etc, rather than to be used to curtail free speech.
Of course, this relies upon the police and judiciary applying the law in a reasonable way, which, given recent history, isn't a given.
I assume that your reference to Tory MPs doing something to upset the woke brigade was a joke? Because they seem to think that getting a good Brexit deal and doing a good job of vaccine rollout will win them an election in a few years time, when it's actually the bare minimum that is expected of a competent government.
FUBAR. We're done for. Johnson is a complete charlatan who is no more a conservative than Steptoe Corbyn.
My end of days happening this week? Yesterday, hearing a female presented on R5 referring to "female women". Yes, that's right. "Female women".
Benedict option for us. There is nothing we can do do alter the tide of affairs, so we will just look after our own and turn our back on politics and the equally culpable eunuchs of the media.
**** the bloody lot of them.
"where are those feminists who used to say that if only we put women in charge of everything, the world would be a much nicer place?"
They must be busy protesting events in Rotherham, Rochdale, Oxford, Banbury, ...
Bit out of topic, but has anyone noted the 9 cv19 deaths in a single Devon care home, all of whom were vaccinated in January but none of whom had been given the second jab as prescribed after 3 weeks? Several others ill, one in ITU
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-devon-56366575
Either
a) the vaccine is crap or, more likely IMHO
b) the idiotic decision to leave 12 weeks between Pfizer jabs has claimed its first (known) victims
More care home deaths among the (once) vaccinated
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9364317/Covid-England-Police-investigate-outbreak-Devon-care-home-five-residents-died.html
Personally I would rather wait for the jab and make sure all the most vulnerable have had two. The research says that protection is only about 63% ten weeks after the first Pfizer jab - one in three is not good odds.
Johnson was never going to be our saviour, but at least outside of the EU we have the ability to make our own decisions, stupid though some may be - like this one.
They are off somewhere being annoyed they never had daughters.
Boys are much easier to raise than girls - and teenage girls are mean to each other in all the ways boys are and then also in other so so much more nasty and inventive ways.
If the world was run by women..
Different - yes, Better - maybe, Nicer - 50/50.
On this govt.
They seem to have forgotten what govt is for, never mind how to do govt competantly and so think the answer is to get the private sector in (Sunak / Hancock).
Despite evidence and experience.
