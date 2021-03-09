I have nothing to say

Current news and affairs holds no interest to me.
As and when the caravan moves on, maybe things will change.
Woof, woof!
First BE, then BQ, now CU. Buck up, chaps!
Does anyone have a spell to turn Harry and Meghan into frogs ? Don Cox
They seem to have a lot of toadies ...
I can't remember the last time I watched the news, nor the last time I visited news.bbc.co.uk and wasn't presented with a list of stories that look like they were lifted directly from Hello magazine.
Your most brilliant post. Kudos.
Tim Worstall has an amusing snippet on his blog - look for AhemPoor old Harry has got stuck in the middle of a media bitchfight and its not pretty. Still he was warned.
Chin up BoysWhile not exactly new here is some positive news Suff NewsPolar Bear numbers on the rise. While most of this is put down to reduced hunting, fat samples show a very improved health ( from memory so bear with me :-)Increased co2 in the atmosphere has increased vegetation by 10% since 2000. NASA confirms d sweets are shrinking.Mining to return to Cornwall as substantial Lithium deposits found.As the media only concentrate on their made up negative nonsense, do any of the commentators have any other positive news?And BillIt’s high time for one of your historical pieces
How does autocorrect get S sweets from Desert?
I doubt if the seals are celebrating the rise in polar bear numbers, and nor am I. Nasty dangerous brutes.Don Cox
Not news but calming amongst the hysteria, which I discovered today:Monterey Bay Web Cam
