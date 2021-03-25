Thursday, 25 March 2021

Interesting view on Virus recovery winners and losers

 


This Avonhurst firm do quite a good line in political insight, so I thought quite interesting to see their view of how they perceive the winners and losers from here on in. 

Posted by
Labels: , ,

1 comment:

Nick Drew said...

We've a number of esteemed BTL-ers around here who see dire things for the USA too

but in my many decades on this planet, I've seen a lot of bets against America go sour: its depth and inherent flexibility often astounds those thinking in a linear fashion (I've told the story about the Honda engineers before)

so something with the US placed as poorly as on this chart is, errrr, to be viewed with caution, IMHO

7:40 pm

Post a comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)