One year on and halfway point reached in the Covid-19 mess?

It has been a very long year and more transformational for our society and economy than any other year in my lifetime. Little did I ever think there would be challenges to life defining moments like 9/11. But here we are and with Brexit as an added bonus too!
The economy on communistic style life support with ever increasing Bank of England balance sheet and the liberal use of the magic money tree with all thoughts about the future and its impact being ignored.
60,000+ excess death, over a thousand extra people a week dying has contributed to a fall in the population for the first time since 1941. With no casual work, an arm of Eastern European casual workers has left, with some estimates of the population fall at over a million in a year.
The Government has settle easily into its role as advisor to Public Health England and the NHS. The ease of this position is clear to see and leadership from any politician has been sorely lacking. The only right move they have made is putting Kate Bingham in charge of Vaccine procurement.
However, the move to blocking foreign holidays until at least July, plus the upcoming slowness of the vaccine roll-out due to supply issues is a yellow flag for us. Additionally, the EU has predictably got itself into a political mess over vaccines. There will not a a significant portion of Europeans vaccinated until the end of the summer at best. Meanwhile, a vaccine-evading variant is rampant in Brazil and every other major variant has quickly spread around the world.
This is why I think we are at only the halfway point in this mess, with another full year of measures of varying kinds likely before a real return to something like normal in 2022.
"with another full year of measures of varying kinds likely before a real return to something like normal in 2022"
C'mon Man. Where we are now IS the normal.... Just the phase in which the conquering force restores “normality” (i.e., a “new normality”) to the society it has just destabilized and terrorized. It installs a new occupation-friendly government, restarts the economy, and otherwise begins the gradual transition from martial law to something resembling “normal” everyday life. It hands out sweeties to kids, financial aid to businesses, power to generals and police, and “freedom” to the shell-shocked public. As you’ve probably noticed, the corporate media, government leaders, and medical experts have been making noise about “ the end of the pandemic" or at least “the end of the emergency phase of it". Cue the entrance into the spotlight, & the corporate media "line to take" is “some level of Covid is tolerable", "Zero Covid is unlikely" etc. Now that the vaccination push is underway, they are trying to temper the mass paranoia and hatred that they have fomented for over a year with some hope and a vision of a post-crisis future.
The demonisation of political dissent will continue, and intensify, both overtly and subtly. Corporate media will continue to warn of imminent “attacks on democracy” by imaginary “domestic terrorists,” as well as the old “non-domestic terrorists.” They will also continue to warn of imminent threats posed by exotic viruses, and “variants” of exotic viruses, and permanent “conditions” caused by viruses, and other threats to our bodily fluids. Above all, they will continue to warn of the danger of ingesting “misinformation,” “conspiracy theories,” or any other type of unverified, unauthorized, un-fact-checked content. They will thoroughly diagnose the sources of such content, and exhaustively explain the pathological conditions from which these sources will clearly be suffering. They will explore a variety of treatments and cures, and recommend prophylactic measures against potential exposure to these sources. These various “threats to democracy” (i.e., “terrorists,” “viruses,” “misinformation,” “racism,” “sexism,” “homophobia,” “transphobia,” “electoral-system scepticism,” “oppositional-masklessness,” “vaccine hesitancy,” “religion,” etc) will fuse into a single easy to identify enemy which “New Normal” children will be conditioned to reflexively hate and fear, and want to silence, and quarantine off from “normal” society, or “cure” of their “illness” with government-mandated, “safe and effective” pharmaceutical therapies.
After all, 1984 was only a book......... wasn't it ?
1984 wasn't just a book - turns out it was a user manual!
I'm afraid I'm already preparing for the 'new normal'. I'm learning Mandarin.
BTW, researchers in Norway and Germany say there IS a problem with blood clots with the Astra Zeneca jab.
"New Research Points to Link Between AstraZeneca Vaccine and Blood Clots
Researchers in Norway and Germany say they’ve identified antibodies that provoke immune reactions leading to the type of cerebral blood clots experienced by some people who received AstraZeneca’s COVID vaccine."
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/link-astrazeneca-vaccine-blood-clots
"an arm of Eastern European casual workers has left": Christ, that's nearly a pint of blood left the country.
