I very rarely get excited over the town council elections for Scotland and Wales. On any level, we can see devolution, a core part of Blairisms destruction of the UK to be a total failure. Lots more gobby politicians, lots more facilitated ethnic strife with no discernible benefit in terms of resources generated or allocated.
The only part of interest seems to be at leas tin Wales there is a growing vote for Abolish the Assembly - a realisation of the extra burden of politico's adding no light but much heat to the nation. This alone will temper some of the separatist extremists nonsense as they see their is a large chunk of the electorate for whom their fantasies are a big turn off.
In Scotland, the SNP capture of the populace looks more complete. Everything this framed in the prism of 'Westminster's fault'. Even the pandemic, where Scotland has done about as well as England overall, maybe a tad worse, is sold to the people by the SNP as a great success as compared to sorry Sassenachs.
However, can the SNP ever overstep on its rhetoric? Recent calamities such as the Hate Crime bill seriously undermine freedom in Scotland, the response to the pandemic is to push for a referendum sooner. Alex Salmond has come on side with an Alba party designed to gerrymander Parliament for another expensive and timewasting referendum charade.
All political parties have their time in the light, the SNP appears to have become notably odious but as yet remains very popular with its deep nationalist vibe. If they win, more issues for the Scottish economy will bound forth as the uncertainty principle comes back into play for a few years.
Give the Socialist Party of Jockistan another referendum but have the English vote on kicking them out at the same time.
The reality of being off the Barnett formula will inject some realism into Scottish politics.
