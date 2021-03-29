Tech IPO's flounder and hedge fund collapse

Slight warning signs for a Monday morning.
The Deliveroo IPO has been trading at the bottom of its range. Not the 100% upsides we see in the US over the past year or two when high profile tech companies float.
Meanwhile in China, Bilibili - a kind of China YouTube behind the Great FireWall, has debuted below its offer price too and is falling further as the day goes on.
So definitely some wobbles in the market for insanity that we have seen for so long. Of course, these might be caused by the furore that a Chinese Hedge Fund, Tiger Asia, blew up using excess leverage last week and promptly had to face a margin call for a mere $20 billion to pay its way. It blew up because it was using very high risk strategies to try and make a return (and the guy who runs it is, er, interesting with several charges against him for insider trading etc over the years).
All in all a propitious start to the week!
2 comments:
No one can tell just which event will blow up the equity markets. Sometimes, though, you get notice. Northern Rock springs to mind.
I suspect a lot of that fantasy (QE / Stimmie etc) money that has been handed out over the last few years has been used to buy things that will soon be worth a lot less than they are now.
I suspect some smart people are moving to cash (for every buyer there is a seller), wonder who they are - will chinese BTC multi-billionares become USD multi-billionares?
